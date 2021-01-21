Peerless Media announces Robotics 24/7 website

Robotics 24/7, a new site from Peerless Media, will soon provide information to help manufacturing, supply chain, and other companies take full advantage of robots and automation. The site will focus on the industries, technologies, applications, and business development aspects of the robotics ecosystem.

In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for rapid e-commerce order fulfillment, putting strain on logistics providers and retailers. Industrial robots and autonomous systems can address these and other challenges facing multiple markets, from manufacturing to retail, but reliable information is key to success.

Robotics 24/7 will draw on Peerless Media’s experience serving designers, engineers, and supply chain users. The site will provide news and guidance to everyone from robotics developers looking for best-in-class components and partners to systems integrators and production managers who must work with and supervise robots.

Providing editorial direction for Robotics 24/7 is Eugene Demaitre, who has experience in business-to-business technology journalism and online media. Prior to Peerless Media, Demaitre was a senior editor at Robotics Business Review and The Robot Report. He has also worked at BNA (now part of Bloomberg), Computerworld, and TechTarget. Demaitre has participated in numerous robotics-related podcasts and conferences worldwide, including CES 2021.

“I look forward to focusing on real-world applications of robots, drones, and autonomous vehicles,” Demaitre said. “I welcome everyone to the global conversation on how to best build and deploy such emerging technologies.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Gene leading the launch of Robotics 24/7, and we expect the new site to be an important and useful resource to both robotics suppliers and users,” stated Tom Cooney, who is now group publisher of Robotics 24/7 in addition to his role as publisher of Digital Engineering.

Modern Materials Handling is part of Peerless Media. The company produces industry-leading brands in the logistics, supply chain, materials handling and design engineering markets. Its flagship brands, including Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News, Material Handling 24/7, Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Supply Chain 24/7, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, and Digital Engineering, are content leaders in their respective fields for news, analysis, and resources.



