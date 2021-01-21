MMH    Topics 

Peerless Media announces Robotics 24/7 website

Site will focus on the industries, technologies, applications, and business development aspects of the robotics ecosystem.

By

Latest Material Handling News

MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
More News

Robotics 24/7, a new site from Peerless Media, will soon provide information to help manufacturing, supply chain, and other companies take full advantage of robots and automation. The site will focus on the industries, technologies, applications, and business development aspects of the robotics ecosystem.

In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for rapid e-commerce order fulfillment, putting strain on logistics providers and retailers. Industrial robots and autonomous systems can address these and other challenges facing multiple markets, from manufacturing to retail, but reliable information is key to success.

Robotics 24/7 will draw on Peerless Media’s experience serving designers, engineers, and supply chain users. The site will provide news and guidance to everyone from robotics developers looking for best-in-class components and partners to systems integrators and production managers who must work with and supervise robots.

Providing editorial direction for Robotics 24/7 is Eugene Demaitre, who has experience in business-to-business technology journalism and online media. Prior to Peerless Media, Demaitre was a senior editor at Robotics Business Review and The Robot Report. He has also worked at BNA (now part of Bloomberg), Computerworld, and TechTarget. Demaitre has participated in numerous robotics-related podcasts and conferences worldwide, including CES 2021.

“I look forward to focusing on real-world applications of robots, drones, and autonomous vehicles,” Demaitre said. “I welcome everyone to the global conversation on how to best build and deploy such emerging technologies.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Gene leading the launch of Robotics 24/7, and we expect the new site to be an important and useful resource to both robotics suppliers and users,” stated Tom Cooney, who is now group publisher of Robotics 24/7 in addition to his role as publisher of Digital Engineering.

Modern Materials Handling is part of Peerless Media. The company produces industry-leading brands in the logistics, supply chain, materials handling and design engineering markets. Its flagship brands, including Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News, Material Handling 24/7, Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Supply Chain 24/7, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, and Digital Engineering, are content leaders in their respective fields for news, analysis, and resources.


Article Topics

News
Automation
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources