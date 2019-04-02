Peerless Media announces strategic alliance with Robotics Business Review and RoboBusiness events

Peerless Media, the leading publisher in the materials handling, logistics, supply chain and engineering markets, has announced its strategic business alliance with the Robotics Group, publisher of Robotics Business Review and organizer of RoboBusiness Events.

“Robotics is having a significant impact on each of our markets. We wanted to align ourselves with the premier media group in the robotics industry to strengthen our commitment to the market. We’ll be able to share resources and develop joint media and event opportunities,” said Peerless CEO, Brian Ceraolo, in a statement. “We could not be more excited about what we will accomplish together.”

Peerless Media’s flagship brands include Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, Digital Engineering, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, Material Handling Product News, and Supply Chain 24/7. Each of these brands is the content leader in their respective field for news, analysis and business resources. And for more than 13 years, Robotics Business Review and RoboBusiness Events have brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups, robotics experts, and those implementing robotics into their businesses from around the world.

RoboBusiness Group has announced that Bill Baumann will oversee the group as general manager. “I am excited to join the Robotics Group, the leader in actionable business intelligence for the robotics industry. This new partnership will open up many new opportunities for both of our groups and become a powerhouse of expertise for our markets,” he said. Baumann brings more than 27 years of publishing experience, including time at Penton as vice president/group publisher/market leader for the Design Engineering and Sourcing group.

About Peerless Media

Founded in 2010, Peerless Media is the leading provider of independent business content and information serving the supply chain, logistics, materials handling and engineering industries. Through our flagship brands (Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, Digital Engineering, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, Material Handling Product News, and Supply Chain 24/7) we offer unparalleled B2B coverage via publications, websites, newsletters, conferences and research. peerlessmedia.com

About RoboBusiness

Produced by Robotics Business Review, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about and profit from robotics. Since 2005, RoboBusiness has brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world to learn from one another and build robotics strategies that can be put to immediate use to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. RoboBusiness is supported by its parent company, EH Media. Visit robobusiness.com.

About Robotics Business Review

Robotics Business Review provides actionable business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global news, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more.



