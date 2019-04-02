MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Robotics

Peerless Media announces strategic alliance with Robotics Business Review and RoboBusiness events

Partnership unites materials handing and supply chain expertise with a leading event producer and publisher of actionable business intelligence for the robotics industry.

By

Latest Material Handling News

‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
More Robotics

Peerless Media, the leading publisher in the materials handling, logistics, supply chain and engineering markets, has announced its strategic business alliance with the Robotics Group, publisher of Robotics Business Review and organizer of RoboBusiness Events.

“Robotics is having a significant impact on each of our markets. We wanted to align ourselves with the premier media group in the robotics industry to strengthen our commitment to the market. We’ll be able to share resources and develop joint media and event opportunities,” said Peerless CEO, Brian Ceraolo, in a statement. “We could not be more excited about what we will accomplish together.”

Peerless Media’s flagship brands include Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, Digital Engineering, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, Material Handling Product News, and Supply Chain 24/7. Each of these brands is the content leader in their respective field for news, analysis and business resources. And for more than 13 years, Robotics Business Review and RoboBusiness Events have brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups, robotics experts, and those implementing robotics into their businesses from around the world.

RoboBusiness Group has announced that Bill Baumann will oversee the group as general manager. “I am excited to join the Robotics Group, the leader in actionable business intelligence for the robotics industry. This new partnership will open up many new opportunities for both of our groups and become a powerhouse of expertise for our markets,” he said. Baumann brings more than 27 years of publishing experience, including time at Penton as vice president/group publisher/market leader for the Design Engineering and Sourcing group.

About Peerless Media
Founded in 2010, Peerless Media is the leading provider of independent business content and information serving the supply chain, logistics, materials handling and engineering industries. Through our flagship brands (Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, Digital Engineering, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, Material Handling Product News, and Supply Chain 24/7) we offer unparalleled B2B coverage via publications, websites, newsletters, conferences and research. peerlessmedia.com

About RoboBusiness
Produced by Robotics Business Review, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about and profit from robotics. Since 2005, RoboBusiness has brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world to learn from one another and build robotics strategies that can be put to immediate use to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. RoboBusiness is supported by its parent company, EH Media. Visit robobusiness.com.

About Robotics Business Review
Robotics Business Review provides actionable business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global news, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Robotics
Education
Logistics
Materials Handling
Robotics
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Management
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources