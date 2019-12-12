Pelican BioThermal achieves international ISO accreditation

Pelican BioThermal, a provider of temperature-controlled packaging, announces it has achieved accreditation for technical competency within its laboratories in Europe and the US.

Pelican BioThermal has received ISO/IEC 17025-2017 accreditation following a rigorous certification process. To achieve the status, the company’s laboratories in the UK and US were required to demonstrate consistent technical competency and implement the quality systems necessary to meet the high standards required to secure the internationally-recognized accreditation.

Pelican BioThermal vice president of worldwide product development and engineering, Greg Wheatley, said: “In order to receive this certification, Pelican BioThermal needed to demonstrate its technical competence, prove we operate a quality system, are impartial and can consistently generate technically valid results. Our global customers can confidently rely on our technical capabilities to achieve consistent quality in all of our laboratory operations.”

This independently assessed standard is used to confirm and recognize the competency, impartiality and consistent operation of laboratories worldwide. The objectives of this ISO accreditation are to establish quality in laboratory testing and reliability to ensure results are reproducible, prevent risk, detect deviations and improve efficiency.



