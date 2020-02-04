MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pelican BioThermal announces acquisition of NanoCool

Acquisition brings together two innovators to offer global cold chain packaging solutions

By

Latest Material Handling News

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
More Packaging

Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature-controlled packaging, today announces the acquisition of NanoCool, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging solutions. This acquisition further increases the breadth of the Pelican BioThermal product portfolio, already the most comprehensive in the industry. The addition of NanoCool customers, market segments and product technologies will enable Pelican BioThermal to expand its access to patients, laboratories and other last-mile players in the distribution of life sciences materials and collection of patient laboratory samples.

“The core competency of Pelican BioThermal and NanoCool — innovative temperature-controlled packaging — is very much aligned, but there is little overlap between our market segments and product technologies,” said David Williams, President of Pelican BioThermal. “Adding NanoCool’s capabilities to our diverse product line will help fuel our efforts to expand our offerings and bring further innovation to growing sectors of the life sciences industry spanning the globe. We will continue to lead innovation in temperature-controlled packaging with the addition of NanoCool’s customer-focused engineering approach — a methodology that both organizations fully embrace.”

NanoCool’s innovative evaporative cooling systems are the most convenient cold chain shipping containers available. With no need to refrigerate or pre-condition, NanoCool packaging can be stored at normal temperatures. A simple push of a button, engages the cooling technology and quickly conditions a payload space for shipping biological patient samples and other life science materials. These unique characteristics, and highly efficient volumetrics, make NanoCool ideal for markets including specialty couriers, diagnostic laboratories, clinical supply providers and gene and cell therapy organizations. The company also has a dry-ice friendly parcel shipper and a version of its cooling engine that patients can send in a shipping envelope from their homes. Combining companies opens the door for Pelican BioThermal to establish new customer relationships and further address cold chain challenges in these burgeoning markets.

“I’m thrilled to see NanoCool become part of the Pelican BioThermal family. The Pelican BioThermal brand is well known around the world for its temperature-controlled technology and we’re excited that our products will gain access to their resources and best-in-class industry expertise,” said Doug Smith, Founder of NanoCool. “Since we primarily serve customers in the U.S., we look forward to leveraging Pelican BioThermal’s extensive global network to bring our innovative technology to more areas of the world – especially to areas where temperature-control is crucial.”

Smith will continue with the business as a consultant to Pelican, and the NanoCool facility in New Mexico will continue to manufacture its products. Plans are underway to increase production at the facility to meet expected new sales following the acquisition. The approximately 60-person staff of NanoCool will be retained and new positions may be added to enhance operations and support sales growth.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
Pelican BioThermal
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources