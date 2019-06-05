MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pelican BioThermal opens Mexico City Network Station & Service Center

Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature-controlled packaging, announces the opening of a new network station and service center in Mexico City.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature-controlled packaging, announces the opening of a new network station and service center in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico is the second largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America — and 12th in the world — with more than $1.75 billion in pharmaceutical exports since 2015. The Mexico City network station will service, refurbish, repair and condition Pelican BioThermal’s reusable Crēdo on Demand shippers.

Mexico’s pharmaceutical exports — primarily prophylactic, therapeutic, antibiotic and hormonal products — have steadily climbed in recent years, with an average increase of 2.6 percent per year. These exports are mainly shipped to the United States, Switzerland, Panama, Venezuela and Colombia. In addition, Mexico City has the highest number of pharmaceutical businesses in Mexico, and 40 percent of the industry’s economic activity in Mexico is concentrated in the 10 largest companies.

“The pharmaceutical market in Mexico has become increasingly favorable in recent years, making it a prime location to add our network station and service center,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand. “Our Crēdo on Demand rental program will give pharmaceutical innovators in the region more convenient and flexible shipping options along with the ability to reduce costs and advance sustainability goals with reusable shippers.”

The Mexico City network station and service center is the latest of many new network stations and service centers that the company has opened throughout 2018-2019 — driving toward a total of more than 100 locations around the world.

Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo on Demand shippers provide a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature-controlled containers such as Crēdo Cargo, Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cube. The Crēdo on Demand rental program allows organizations to choose the shipper application that best fits their company’s requirements, logistics profile and budget.



Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
Pelican BioThermal
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources