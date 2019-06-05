Pelican BioThermal opens Mexico City Network Station & Service Center

Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature-controlled packaging, announces the opening of a new network station and service center in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico is the second largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America — and 12th in the world — with more than $1.75 billion in pharmaceutical exports since 2015. The Mexico City network station will service, refurbish, repair and condition Pelican BioThermal’s reusable Crēdo on Demand shippers.

Mexico’s pharmaceutical exports — primarily prophylactic, therapeutic, antibiotic and hormonal products — have steadily climbed in recent years, with an average increase of 2.6 percent per year. These exports are mainly shipped to the United States, Switzerland, Panama, Venezuela and Colombia. In addition, Mexico City has the highest number of pharmaceutical businesses in Mexico, and 40 percent of the industry’s economic activity in Mexico is concentrated in the 10 largest companies.

“The pharmaceutical market in Mexico has become increasingly favorable in recent years, making it a prime location to add our network station and service center,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand. “Our Crēdo on Demand rental program will give pharmaceutical innovators in the region more convenient and flexible shipping options along with the ability to reduce costs and advance sustainability goals with reusable shippers.”

The Mexico City network station and service center is the latest of many new network stations and service centers that the company has opened throughout 2018-2019 — driving toward a total of more than 100 locations around the world.

Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo on Demand shippers provide a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature-controlled containers such as Crēdo Cargo, Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cube. The Crēdo on Demand rental program allows organizations to choose the shipper application that best fits their company’s requirements, logistics profile and budget.







