Pelican BioThermal opens new network location in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

MMH Staff

February 12, 2019

Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature controlled packaging, announces the opening of its new drop point in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the company continues to expand its presence in the Middle East.

As Pelican BioThermal increases its infrastructure and operations in the Middle East, the new drop point is the latest location launched which brings convenient, flexible shipping options to the region renowned for its temperature challenges. This new facility puts Pelican BioThermal on track to realize its plan to exceed 100 network stations and drop points for its rental program in early 2019.

With healthcare expenditure in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) projected to reach $104.6 billion by 2022, according to a 2018 GCC Healthcare Industry Report by Alpen Capital, the region is a significant key growth area for Pelican BioThermal. The Jeddah facility furthers the expansion of Pelican BioThermal’s growing Crēdo™ on Demand rental program by providing additional drop points of return for reusable shipping assets providing protection of life sciences and pharmaceutical payloads transported globally.

“Our Crēdo on Demand rental program is designed to provide our customers with options,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand. “Adding another drop point in key logistics hubs in the Middle East will allow our customers in pharmaceutical distribution the flexibility and convenience to choose the best drop-off location for their business needs.”

The Jeddah facility is focused on receipt of Pelican BioThermal’s rented shippers through their Crēdo on Demand program, which provide a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature controlled containers such as Crēdo Cargo, Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cube. The Crēdo on Demand rental program allows organizations to choose the shipper application that best fits their company’s requirements, logistics profile and budget.

Pelican BioThermal is a division of Pelican Products, Inc., a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.