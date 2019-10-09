Pelican Products celebrates Manufacturing Day with local high school students

Pelican Products, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems and advanced portable lighting systems, celebrated National Manufacturing Day on Friday with local high school students.

“With this event, our goal was to shine a light on the many career paths that manufacturing can offer,” said Director of Public & Media Relations Sharon Ward. “It’s important to Pelican to inspire and encourage our next generation of manufacturers.”

Produced by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute, Manufacturing Day is a time for companies around the nation to open their doors to students, teachers, and community leaders to show the reality of modern manufacturing careers. As a proud supporter of Manufacturing Day 2019, Pelican Products opened its doors to students on October 4, 2019 for its very own Manufacturing Day event.

Local students from Hawthorne High School and the California Academy of Math and Sciences had a rare chance to tour Pelican’s 200,000 square foot manufacturing plant, check out state-of-the-art product building robots, and enjoy presentations and lunch with Pelican’s stellar manufacturing and engineering teams.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.



