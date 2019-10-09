MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Pelican Products celebrates Manufacturing Day with local high school students

Pelican Products, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems and advanced portable lighting systems, celebrated National Manufacturing Day on Friday with local high school students.

By

Pelican Products, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems and advanced portable lighting systems, celebrated National Manufacturing Day on Friday with local high school students.

“With this event, our goal was to shine a light on the many career paths that manufacturing can offer,” said Director of Public & Media Relations Sharon Ward. “It’s important to Pelican to inspire and encourage our next generation of manufacturers.”

Produced by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute, Manufacturing Day is a time for companies around the nation to open their doors to students, teachers, and community leaders to show the reality of modern manufacturing careers. As a proud supporter of Manufacturing Day 2019, Pelican Products opened its doors to students on October 4, 2019 for its very own Manufacturing Day event.

Local students from Hawthorne High School and the California Academy of Math and Sciences had a rare chance to tour Pelican’s 200,000 square foot manufacturing plant, check out state-of-the-art product building robots, and enjoy presentations and lunch with Pelican’s stellar manufacturing and engineering teams.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Ergonomics
Ergonomics
Manufacturing
Pelican
   All topics

Ergonomics News & Resources

MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The exoskeleton evolution
Traka launches intelligent key cabinets
Southworth International Group Inc. appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors
How does your supply chain diversity measure up?
Ergonomics, on or off the truck
More Ergonomics

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources