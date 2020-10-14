Pennsylvania Scale Company deepens offerings following strategic partnership with Gravity

Pennsylvania Scale Company, a leading U.S. manufacturer of scales and scale indicators, has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Schenectady, New York-based Gravity Measurement, Inc. The two companies are now co-located at Pennsylvania Scale’s existing Lancaster location and have joined forces to collectively deliver a broader spectrum of weighing and measuring products and services to a variety of industries.

Gravity by the Pennsylvania Scale Company is the name given to this best-in-class line of durable, affordable weighing solutions. Gravity is designed for exceptional performance in a variety of industries and applications, including agriculture, healthcare, foodservice, and food manufacturing. All Gravity products are backed by the Pennsylvania Scale Company and include all of the warranties, customer service, and value-added support that are synonymous with the Pennsylvania Scale name.

“Our partnership with Gravity Measurement allows Pennsylvania Scale Company to provide an even deeper offering of weighing services and solutions from load cells to integrated weighing systems,” said Rob Woodward, vice president and general manager of Pennsylvania Scale Company. “Together, we’re committed to providing our dealers and customers with competitive pricing, superior quality, and, as always, exceptional support.”

Pennsylvania Scale Company is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty weighing and parts counting products.



