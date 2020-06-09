PERC reinforces safety, celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with new resources

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) announced a new collection of safety resources, released in conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day.

The free resources — housed online at Propane.com/SafetyFirst — are highlighted with an eight-part video series, each emphasizing a different safety protocol for those working with or around propane forklifts. Other resources include a downloadable safety poster, a toolkit for safety directors and forklift dealers, and PERC’s popular forklift trivia game.

“These resources were created to help crews build and maintain a strong safety culture not only around National Forklift Safety Day, but all year round,” said Jeremy Wishart, director of technical communications at PERC. “The resources are wide in scope, bringing attention to safety reminders big and small. Plus, they can be consumed virtually while much of the country is staying safe at home.”

According to a release, propane currently holds a 90% market share for Class 4 and 5 forklifts and supply chain professionals across the country are looking to this clean, versatile energy source for reliable power and performance, minimal downtime, and lower emissions.

To access the new resources and learn more about forklift safety, visit Propane.com/SafetyFirst. For more information on propane forklifts, visit Propane.com/Forklifts.



