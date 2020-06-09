MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

PERC reinforces safety, celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with new resources

New safety resources from the Propane Council aim to support those working with or around propane forklifts nationwide.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates announces new design on safety gate
AR Racking makes its debut at ProMat 2023
60 Seconds with Christian Dow, MHI
Dataset on core body temperature reaches record size, leveraged to help detect heat risk
PS Safety Access™ Offers Solutions To Some Of Modern Industry’s Biggest Safety Problems
More Safety

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) announced a new collection of safety resources, released in conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day.

The free resources — housed online at Propane.com/SafetyFirst — are highlighted with an eight-part video series, each emphasizing a different safety protocol for those working with or around propane forklifts. Other resources include a downloadable safety poster, a toolkit for safety directors and forklift dealers, and PERC’s popular forklift trivia game.

“These resources were created to help crews build and maintain a strong safety culture not only around National Forklift Safety Day, but all year round,” said Jeremy Wishart, director of technical communications at PERC. “The resources are wide in scope, bringing attention to safety reminders big and small. Plus, they can be consumed virtually while much of the country is staying safe at home.”

According to a release, propane currently holds a 90% market share for Class 4 and 5 forklifts and supply chain professionals across the country are looking to this clean, versatile energy source for reliable power and performance, minimal downtime, and lower emissions.

To access the new resources and learn more about forklift safety, visit Propane.com/SafetyFirst. For more information on propane forklifts, visit Propane.com/Forklifts.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Safety
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Education
Forklifts
National Forklift Safety Day
PERC
Propane Education and Research Council
Safety
   All topics

Safety News & Resources

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates announces new design on safety gate
AR Racking makes its debut at ProMat 2023
60 Seconds with Christian Dow, MHI
Dataset on core body temperature reaches record size, leveraged to help detect heat risk
PS Safety Access™ Offers Solutions To Some Of Modern Industry’s Biggest Safety Problems
RAMGuard demonstrates rack column protection capabilities
Big Ass Fans exhibits its Clean Air System
More Safety

Latest in Materials Handling

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources