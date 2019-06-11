MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

PERC unveils new safety resources for National Forklift Safety Day

PERC materials aim to educate forklift operators on safety

By

In conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day, the Propane Education & Research Council unveiled a collection of safety resources on its website’s new landing page, Propane.com/SafetyFirst, dedicated to forklift safety.

The new resources include a safety guide and a video that outline important safety reminders for crews to keep top of mind while also detailing how a facility’s propane supplier can help keep them safe. For example, suppliers can help with cylinder inspections and safe refueling procedures. Plus, some propane suppliers offer additional safety training opportunities for forklift customers.

“Safety is paramount in the material handling industry and we at the Propane Council want to echo that in all of the materials that we produce,” said Jeremy Wishart, PERC director of off-road business development. “Everything we do starts and ends with keeping forklift operators safe and we hope these new materials can help facilities stay productive while maintaining a high-level of safety.”

Propane has proven to be a leading fuel for material handling equipment because it offers a number of key advantages over other fuels. For example, propane-powered forklifts offer lower emissions, greater productivity, proven performance, and the versatility to work indoors and out. Plus, propane forklifts don’t lose power throughout the workday — unlike electric forklifts — and a fast, easy cylinder change gets them back in business quickly.

To view the new landing page and learn more about forklift safety, visit Propane.com/SafetyFirst. For more information on the benefits of propane forklifts, visit Propane.com/Forklifts.


