MMH    Topics     News    SOMIC

Peter Fox promoted to CEO at SOMIC Packaging

Fox credited with key 2018 decision to move U.S. operation to a larger facility to enhance its capabilities for two-piece, retail-ready packaging equipment.

By

Peter Fox, named CEO of SOMIC Packaging, Inc.
Peter Fox, named CEO of SOMIC Packaging, Inc.

Peter Fox has been appointed as CEO of SOMIC Packaging, Inc. A 30-year packaging industry veteran, he has served as the senior VP of Sales since joining the Twin Cities area company in 2014. His promotion signals a clear vision of future success for the manufacturer of end-of-line, retail-ready case packaging machinery, company leadership stated.

“Peter will be driving the evolution of our organization to support our long-term ambitions for continued growth in the United States,” remarked Patrick Bonetsmüller, President of Amerang, Germany, based SOMIC.

“His leadership and customer centricity has led him to steadily grow our business. Peter has built a track record of strong relationships by adopting a voice of customer mindset. Combined with his entrepreneurial approach, this has helped our employees to unleash their potential, grow their knowledge and enjoy overcoming challenges together. We wish him great success in his new mission.”

In his new role, Fox is responsible for managing U.S. operations. In the past seven years, SOMIC Packaging, Inc. has flourished under his sales and business development guidance. The company expanded into several new markets, designing and developing equipment for a variety of different industries. Earlier this year, he introduced Retail Ready Magazine that goes behind-the-scenes with company news and insights.

A key decision Fox made in 2018 proved to be instrumental in the company’s rise as a leader for innovative two-piece, retail-ready packaging equipment. In moving the company from a small Chicago area office to a larger facility in suburban Minneapolis-St. Paul, SOMIC Packaging tripled its space and opened the door to new opportunities. In addition to increased warehouse capabilities and larger spare parts inventory, Fox hired more staff and expanded customer service support. A state-of-the-art production showroom now runs Factory Acceptance Tests for all new machines prior to installation.

“We have come a long way in a relatively short period of time and we still have a lot of work to do. But I like how we are positioned in the market for future success,” said Fox, who began his packaging career in research positions at Kraft Foods and The Pillsbury Company. He then gravitated to the sales side at Delkor Systems and served as Vice President of Business Development with food packager Interpress Technologies before joining SOMIC.

“SOMIC has since become a strong player in the broader U.S. packaged food market,” continued Fox. “We have expanded our brand with installations in various industries, including cheese, confections, the coffee cartoning business and meat snacks. The fundamental driver for this growth is our machines have the flexibility to adapt to the unique needs of our customers. Our experience in Europe with retail-ready tray and hood designs has given us a tremendous advantage over our U.S. competitors. I’m looking forward to reaching the new level.”


Article Topics

News
Packaging
SOMIC
   All topics

SOMIC News & Resources

SOMIC Packaging completes first U.S. factory acceptance test
Peter Fox promoted to CEO at SOMIC Packaging
SOMIC and GOYA Foods announce packaging machinery agreement at PACK Expo Las Vegas
Flexibility meets ease of maintenance
Automated Case Packing Helps OH-SNAP! Stay Lock Step with Rapid Growth

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources