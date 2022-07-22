MMH    Topics 

PFlow Industries passes 20,000-unit milestone for its vertical reciprocating conveyor

Founder Bob Pfleger’s vision, as well dealer and employee dedication, cited as among keys to success of VRC product line

By

Milwaukee-based PFlow recently celebrated shipment of vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) Serial Number 20,000.
Milwaukee-based PFlow recently celebrated shipment of vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) Serial Number 20,000.

PFlow Industries, Inc., manufacturer of industry-leading vertical material lifting solutions, has announced the shipment of vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) Serial Number 20,000.

As PFlow founder, Bob Pfleger once said, “Before we could build a business, we had to create an industry.” Since 1977, PFlow has delivered material handling solutions to a wide variety of industries around the world. “Our 45 years of success and the shipment of VRC Serial Number 20,000 was made possible by Bob Pfleger’s vision to create a safer and more efficient means to lift materials, and through the tireless dedication of our employee-owners and our dealer network, to deliver best-in-class material handling solutions,” said Pat Koppa, President of PFlow Industries.

As the vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) industry founder in 1977 and key author of state and federal codes, PFlow stated it has literally written the book on VRC design and safety. PFlow also designs and manufactures Cartveyor shopping cart conveyors, which run parallel to escalators and accommodate high shopping cart traffic in multi-level retail environments.


Article Topics

News
PFlow Industries
vertical reciprocating conveyor
   All topics

PFlow Industries News & Resources

PFlow Industries passes 20,000-unit milestone for its vertical reciprocating conveyor
Maximizing Distribution Center Velocity

Latest in Materials Handling

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
Protective packaging roundup
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources