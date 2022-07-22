PFlow Industries passes 20,000-unit milestone for its vertical reciprocating conveyor

PFlow Industries, Inc., manufacturer of industry-leading vertical material lifting solutions, has announced the shipment of vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) Serial Number 20,000.

As PFlow founder, Bob Pfleger once said, “Before we could build a business, we had to create an industry.” Since 1977, PFlow has delivered material handling solutions to a wide variety of industries around the world. “Our 45 years of success and the shipment of VRC Serial Number 20,000 was made possible by Bob Pfleger’s vision to create a safer and more efficient means to lift materials, and through the tireless dedication of our employee-owners and our dealer network, to deliver best-in-class material handling solutions,” said Pat Koppa, President of PFlow Industries.

As the vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) industry founder in 1977 and key author of state and federal codes, PFlow stated it has literally written the book on VRC design and safety. PFlow also designs and manufactures Cartveyor shopping cart conveyors, which run parallel to escalators and accommodate high shopping cart traffic in multi-level retail environments.



