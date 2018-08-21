P&H Casters opens first U.S. manufacturing plant, achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification
P&H Casters Company, Inc. has announced the opening of its new 26,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Arlington, Texas.
Warehouse in the NewsHanesBrands sets up DC in High Point, N.C. PS Doors is now PS Industries JLL report focuses on urban infill warehouse and distribution space to fill last-mile gap Panjiva says U.S.-bound waterborne shipments hit new high in October Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceThe Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
P&H Casters Company, Inc. has announced the opening of its new 26,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Arlington, Texas.
The company, having recently acquired the product line of Texas based wheel manufacturer, Roll-Master, expressed its commitment to expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity to include P&H brand product lines. P&H Casters Plant One is equipped with 6 high capacity injection molding machines that will produce TPU, TPE, Retort, Polyolefin and HeatEater brand high temperature wheels.
Production at the Arlington based plant will include P&H Casters retail products, material handling products, high temperature products and products from it’s industrial and institutional lines. P&H Casters currently plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the US by 2020. The opening of Plant One dovetailed with the company’s recent completion of its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). The company successfully met the requirements for certification in the Design, Assembly and Distribution of Casters for both its Texas and Virginia operations.
P&H Casters manufactures and distributes wheels and casters to a wide variety of industries. A pioneer in the development of the polyurethane shopping cart wheel, P&H Casters is a supplier of wheels and casters for shopping carts in the United States and many name brand retailers around the world.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsErgonomics · P&H Casters · ·
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment 11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey View More From this Issue