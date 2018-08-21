P&H Casters opens first U.S. manufacturing plant, achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

MMH Staff

P&H Casters Company, Inc. has announced the opening of its new 26,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Arlington, Texas.



The company, having recently acquired the product line of Texas based wheel manufacturer, Roll-Master, expressed its commitment to expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity to include P&H brand product lines. P&H Casters Plant One is equipped with 6 high capacity injection molding machines that will produce TPU, TPE, Retort, Polyolefin and HeatEater brand high temperature wheels.



Production at the Arlington based plant will include P&H Casters retail products, material handling products, high temperature products and products from it’s industrial and institutional lines. P&H Casters currently plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the US by 2020. The opening of Plant One dovetailed with the company’s recent completion of its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). The company successfully met the requirements for certification in the Design, Assembly and Distribution of Casters for both its Texas and Virginia operations.



P&H Casters manufactures and distributes wheels and casters to a wide variety of industries. A pioneer in the development of the polyurethane shopping cart wheel, P&H Casters is a supplier of wheels and casters for shopping carts in the United States and many name brand retailers around the world.