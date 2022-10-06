Phantom Auto acquires Voysys AB to bolster video streaming capabilities

Phantom Auto, a provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage, Phantom stated.

Following the acquisition, Phantom will expand its capacity to service rapidly-growing customer demand for remotely operated forklifts, in addition to supporting deployments in the unmanned yard truck and delivery robot segments, Phantom added. By combining Voysys’s unrivaled video streaming capabilities into its remote operation platform, Phantom’s customers have achieved further reductions in streaming latency, as well as improvements in video quality and stability — especially in volatile network conditions, the company added. No purchase price was disclosed in the announcement.

“When you look at all of the key operating metrics for delivering reliable, seamless remote operation technology, the question keeps coming back to how one can ensure ultra-low latency in highly variable network conditions. Joining forces with Voysys, and integrating their IP into our technology stack, strengthens our core technology for our customers so that they can continue to easily move goods around the clock, from anywhere in the world,” says Shai Magzimof, Co-founder and CEO at Phantom Auto.

Based in Sweden, Voysys has spent the last decade focusing specifically on ultra-low latency and multi-link video streaming across unstable networks. The result is a differentiated video-streaming software solution that increases video performance and improves glass-to-glass latency, while concurrently reducing bandwidth consumption and disconnects. The team at Voysys has already demonstrated technology maturity, providing some of the world’s largest forklift, automotive, and construction equipment manufacturers with network agnostic, ultra-secure video communication technology solutions.

Magnus Persson, Voysys Co-founder and CEO, stated: “We are excited to join the Phantom team because we have seen firsthand that they are poised for rapid growth in the supply chain industry. The company has emerged as the world leader in end-to-end remote operation solutions, having achieved alignment with key stakeholders including OEMs, multinational customers, and strategic investors. We have developed software for the video streaming pipeline which has proven to be best-in-class when it comes to streaming latency. Combining our world class technologies will unlock immense value for logistics operators around the world.”

Elliot Katz, Phantom’s Co-founder and Chief Business Officer stated: “Like the consolidation that has been taking place in the autonomous vehicle space, there is also consolidation beginning in the remote operation space. And that is a great thing for end-users of remote operation technology, because the resulting companies and their offerings become even stronger combined. Us acquiring Voysys is a perfect illustration of that.”



