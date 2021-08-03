Phantom Auto appoints robotics veteran Tom Kaminski as CTO

Phantom Auto, a provider of long-range remote operation software for unmanned vehicles including lift trucks, has appointed Tom Kaminski as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kaminski was most recently Director of Robotics, Worldwide AGV at Amazon and has over 20 years of experience in the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), and material handling industries.

Before Amazon, Kaminski served as Vice President of Mobile Automation at Dematic and as CEO at Egemin Automation, where he built worldwide teams. A leader in remote operation of all types of vehicles, Phantom’s interoperable software enables forklifts, trucks, robots, cars, and more to be remotely operated by trained operators sitting up to thousands of miles away. With experience leading large organizations to develop and deliver integrated hardware and software solutions in the logistics industry, Kaminski is the ideal choice to lead the development and scaling of Phantom’s software solutions with its diverse and growing customer base, company leadership stated.

“We are thrilled that Tom will bring to Phantom a wealth of global industry knowledge and over two decades of experience scaling robotics,” said Shai Magzimof, Co-Founder and CEO at Phantom Auto. “His leadership as CTO will bolster Phantom’s interoperable technology platform and enable us to scale and execute our roadmap to serve our customers now and in the future.”

Kaminski’s appointment comes as Phantom Auto scales to meet fast-growing demand from companies across the logistics and supply chain ecosystem. In particular, Phantom’s material handling solutions enable logistics operators to achieve what the company says are unprecedented improvements in warehouse safety, operational productivity and resilience, and labor accessibility. Phantom is quickly ramping up momentum to meet global demand, having recently announced partnerships with Mitsubishi Logisnext and leading third-party logistics operators including GEODIS and Kenco Group.

“It’s a very exciting time to join the Phantom team,” said Kaminski. “Teleoperation is the critical missing link to scale autonomous and unmanned vehicles in a variety of domains. I look forward to supporting Phantom’s mission to deliver advanced technical solutions that address our customers’ critical challenges around safety and productivity.”



