Photo contest encourages forklift safety

MMH Staff

June 11, 2018

In conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day on June 12, the Propane Education & Research Council launched a forklift safety photo contest, which asks facility managers and their employees to submit photos that show how they are raising the standard for forklift safety on the job.

According to OSHA, 70% of all forklift accidents could be avoided with proper training and policy. The photo contest aims to spread awareness of those safety practices.

“Facility operations managers mean business when it comes to safety and now it’s time for them to prove it,” said Jeremy Wishart, director of off-road business development for PERC. “As part of National Forklift Safety Day, we want to do our part at PERC to highlight forklift safety, and a photo contest is a fun way to get everyone involved in the message.”

The contest will run from June 11 to July 13. Each participant who submits a photo of how they safely operate their propane forklift will receive a free safety poster for their facility and will be entered to win a catered lunch and T-shirts for their entire facility staff, courtesy of PERC.

Participants can submit their photos in two ways:

● Using the online form at www.ForkliftSafetyContest.com.

● Sharing a photo in a public post on Facebook or Twitter using #ForkliftSafetyStandard.

Safety photos could include:

● Crews wearing protective eyewear, shoes, and clothing.

● Forklifts keeping heavier loads low to the ground when in transport.

● Managers holding a safety checklist meeting at the beginning of a shift.

● Forklift operators inspecting propane cylinders for leaks.

● Safe storage of propane cylinders not in use.

● Forklift operators wearing a seatbelt.

● Any other safety precautions the crew focuses on every day.

For contest information, visit www.ForkliftSafetyContest.com. For more information on propane forklift safety, visit propane.com/forklifts.