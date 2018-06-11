Photo contest encourages forklift safety

Running from June 11 to July 13, the contest will accept submissions on its website or by posting to social media using #ForkliftSafetyStandard.

National Forklift Safety Day in the News

Ametek: Keeping an eye on batteries and chargers is key to forklift and warehouse safety
Photo contest encourages forklift safety
Industry celebrates 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day
Hyster celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with free posters
Raymond Handling Values Safety in the Workplace
More National Forklift Safety Day News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

In conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day on June 12, the Propane Education & Research Council launched a forklift safety photo contest, which asks facility managers and their employees to submit photos that show how they are raising the standard for forklift safety on the job.

According to OSHA, 70% of all forklift accidents could be avoided with proper training and policy. The photo contest aims to spread awareness of those safety practices.

“Facility operations managers mean business when it comes to safety and now it’s time for them to prove it,” said Jeremy Wishart, director of off-road business development for PERC. “As part of National Forklift Safety Day, we want to do our part at PERC to highlight forklift safety, and a photo contest is a fun way to get everyone involved in the message.”

The contest will run from June 11 to July 13. Each participant who submits a photo of how they safely operate their propane forklift will receive a free safety poster for their facility and will be entered to win a catered lunch and T-shirts for their entire facility staff, courtesy of PERC.

Participants can submit their photos in two ways:
● Using the online form at www.ForkliftSafetyContest.com.
● Sharing a photo in a public post on Facebook or Twitter using #ForkliftSafetyStandard.
Safety photos could include:
● Crews wearing protective eyewear, shoes, and clothing.
● Forklifts keeping heavier loads low to the ground when in transport.
● Managers holding a safety checklist meeting at the beginning of a shift.
● Forklift operators inspecting propane cylinders for leaks.
● Safe storage of propane cylinders not in use.
● Forklift operators wearing a seatbelt.
● Any other safety precautions the crew focuses on every day.

For contest information, visit www.ForkliftSafetyContest.com. For more information on propane forklift safety, visit propane.com/forklifts.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Forklifts · Lift Trucks · National Forklift Safety Day · Propane Education and Research Council · Safety · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2018 Top 20 supply chain software suppliers
While the top of the list remains stable, up-and-comers are mixing up the software landscape with Cloud capabilities that traditional vendors are working to replicate.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links