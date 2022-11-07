Picavi expands management board, brings on new CEO

Pick-by-vision solution provider Picavi GmbH has expanded its management board to include Carsten Funke and Ralph Schraven. Together with Ulrich Prinz, who succeeds Jens Harig and is heading the management as CEO, the executives will continue to drive Picavi’s international growth.

Carsten Funke has been with Picavi since 2016. As CSO, he is responsible for sales and marketing and has established Picavi on the North American market, leading the Picavi US Inc. as CEO since 2019. Funke has been appointed to the management board together with Ralph Schraven, who has been driving the technical development of Picavi’s products and services as CTO and COO since 2018.

Picavi’s new CEO is Ulrich Prinz, a manager with experience in the IT industry. The new management trio intends to further accelerate Picavi’s successful international growth and apply the company’s expertise in new areas. An additional focus will be the the new subscription model “Vision-as-a-Service”, giving users unlimited access to the Pick-by-Vision ecosystem at a fixed monthly price per workstation, as well as maximum flexibility and investment security, the company explained.

Numerous large, international companies from a wide range of industries already rely on Picavi Pick-by-Vision. Founded in 2013, Picavi has offered a market-ready pick-by-vision solution since 2015. Today, the company’s reference list includes numerous applications that go far beyond manual picking. In the goods-to-person environment for example, the solution ensures up to 15% higher productivity and a significantly faster return-on-investment compared to conventional put-to-light systems, according to Picavi. Additionally, the system can be used for in-store fulfillment processes or in reverse logistics as an intelligent assistance systems for employees.



