Picavi expands with new corporation in the United States

Picavi, a leading provider of pick-by-vision solutions for picking operations, has launched a U.S. subsidiary known as Picavi U.S., Inc.

Headquartered in Germany, Picavi is taking this strategic step to provide greater proximity to customers in North America and accelerate the development of business with an operations center in Chicago, Ill. Picavi launched the subsidiary in February after a customer in the third-party logistics sector agreed to expand its usage of smart glasses at the beginning of 2019. Carsten Funke, chief sales officer and partner at Picavi, has taken over the CEO position of Picavi U.S.

“The founding of Picavi U.S. Inc. aims to boost the internationalization of our business development with even greater dynamism. Direct access to markets should not be underestimated and this will help us market our product and process innovations even more effectively in the future,” Funke said. “This will also enable us to make our smart glasses available to customers and partners in the USA and adapt them to the specific warehouse and IT environment. In the long term, we want Picavi to become the synonym for picking with smart glasses in intralogistics, just as we’ve already managed to do in our home market in Germany.”



Picavi is a prime partner of the X.Company, previous known as Google X and manufacturer of Google Glass, in the field of logistics, and is a preferred user of the latest model of the Glass Enterprise Edition.

Picavi is preparing to attend its first major event in the spring, the ProMat trade show in Chicago from April 8-11, 2019 as part of its efforts to achieve its ambitious goals for growth in Canada and the U.S.

About Picavi GmbH

Picavi was founded in 2013 and has been offering its pick-by-vision solution to the warehouse sector as a marketable product since 2015. Numerous, large-scale corporations with international operations from a wide variety of sectors already make use of Picavi products in their daily business. An extensive network of service, integration, technology and sales partners supports the work of the company’s 30 employees. The firm has its headquarters in Herzogenrath in the Aachen urban region.

This approach to organizing picking has earned awards including the IT Innovation Prize in the Industry and Logistics category presented by the Initiative Mittelstand Association in 2016. Picavi is a member of the German Logistics Association (BVL) and other sector organizations.



