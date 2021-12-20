MMH    Topics     Pipeline Packaging

Pipeline Packaging acquires packaging distributor, MidStates Container Company

Move explained as expanding market reach in Midwest, with complementary product lines and related services

Pipeline Packaging, a U.S. distributor of rigid industrial containers, has acquired MidStates Container Company, a full-line packaging distributor.

The Pipeline Packaging announcement explained that MidStates Container Company is strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. The purchase will consolidate supply lines and leverage the two companies to allow for geographic expansion in the Midwest. In addition, their current product line and related services are complementary to Pipeline Packaging’s current distribution footprints.

“This is an exciting new opportunity to expand our market and services in major cities in the Midwest,” said Chris Nelson, President of Pipeline Packaging. “We envision a strong presence in cities such as St. Louis, Kansas City, Des Moines, Chicago, and Memphis.”

MidStates’ President and owner, Gregg Tureen added, “I could not have picked a better company to sell my business to, Pipeline Packaging, with their genuine focus on customer service as well as their employee-owned culture, it’s a great fit! I am truly excited for my team as well as myself to join the Pipeline family and can’t wait to continue to grow our presence in the Midwest. Teaming up with Pipeline gives us a wider range of products as well as multiple locations to pull from for both our existing and new customers”.

Pipeline Packaging and COEXCELL, are subsidiaries of the Cleveland Steel Container Corporation. Pipeline Packaging states it is the largest US distributor of industrial rigid packaging and a strong resource in the consumer packaging market.


