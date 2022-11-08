Pivotree and GreyOrange partner on order fulfillment capabilities

Pivotree Inc., a provider of order management and warehouse management system (WMS) software, and GreyOrange Inc., a leader in automated robotic fulfillment and optimization software, today announced a new partnership to offer comprehensive fulfillment capabilities within warehouses and distribution centers. This joint offering from Pivotree and GreyOrange will deliver a competitive edge for customers increasing visibility, accuracy, and cost efficiency, the partners stated.

GreyOrange’s fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter, maximizes productivity, speed, accuracy, and safety in warehouse operations by assigning work activities to diverse fleets of robots. Paired with Pivotree WMS, the partners explained that this new offering helps customers scale warehouse operations by reducing costs and improving order fulfillment through inventory accuracy and increased operations performance visibility.

“Partnering with innovative companies such as Pivotree is a top priority for GreyOrange as we expand our reach within fulfillment and inventory optimization,” said Jason Brewer, Director of Strategic Alliances, GreyOrange. “Pivotree’s use of AI in warehouse management software and integrated architecture provides confidence that this partnership will help joint customers produce high yield fulfillment and future scalability.”

Pivotre WMS is a feature-rich platform that supports multiple brands and warehouses with complex and varied business processes on a single, shared SaaS infrastructure. GreyMatter is a robot agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform that utilizes real-time data and machine learning insights to orchestrate fulfillment operations for the most efficient movement of inventory in a fully integrated, end-to-end solution.

“This partnership is an example of how next-level innovation companies connect to provide the best fulfillment services using AI and robotics along with WMS and OMS offerings,” said Jim Brochu, General Manager of Supply Chain, Pivotree. “We look forward to working with GreyOrange to ensure our joint customers are set up for continued growth.”



