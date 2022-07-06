PLA announces new branding and website

PLA, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, has introduced new branding and a new website, PLASolutions.com, to unify the company’s distinct operating brands with its parent brand, PLA. The change includes updated logos for PLA’s operating brands, a new website, PLASolutions.com, and company tagline, “Stay on top of it all.”

“I’m proud to introduce PLA’s new, cohesive branding and unified website to our employees, customers, and partners.” said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. “This update reflects our position as the leading national supply chain solutions provider backed by strong local brands that have been trusted by customers across the country for over three decades. Our tagline, ‘Stay on top of it all’, embodies PLA’s unique ability to help our customers overcome the non-stop interruptions they face daily by giving them what they need, when and where they need it.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering pallet management services, 3PL services, reverse logistics services, and freight brokerage & transportation management services, handling over 115 million pallets per year for over 1,300 customers. Operating under the Pallet Logistics of America, Pallet Repair Services (“PRS”), Pal-Serv, Propak, Valley Pallet, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates over 75 facilities across the US, providing a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions.



