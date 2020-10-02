Plex Systems to celebrate MFG Day 2020 as an official sponsor

Plex Systems, a provider of cloud-based enterprise, manufacturing execution, and supply chain software, has announced its commitment as an official sponsor for MFG Day 2020. Launched annually on the first Friday of October, MFG Day is a flagship initiative of the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, The Manufacturing Institute. MFG Day shows the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to host events for students, parents, teachers and community leaders.

As an official sponsor, Plex Systems supports the nation’s largest assembling of virtual events, open houses, career fairs and other events to highlight the work of modern manufacturers and energize a future pipeline of skilled workers. Because of the unique challenges that this year poses, MFG Day 2020 will be like no other—with more virtual events allowing for even more connection, reach and participation across the industry and country.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed for all of us the importance of modern manufacturing in our lives—from making masks, gloves and hospital equipment to researching vaccines and treatments, from producing our food supply to developing the electronics that make remote learning and work possible. In the coming months and years, it will be modern manufacturing that leads our recovery and renewal. This year’s MFG Day is a uniquely powerful opportunity to bring awareness to the high-paying, rewarding and meaningful career opportunities in our industry,” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “Across the country, manufacturers are saying, ‘Creators Wanted.’ We have hundreds of thousands of jobs to fill—and will have millions more over the coming decades. MFG Day will open minds to what’s possible with a modern manufacturing career.”

Plex is committed to closing the skills gap, an effort essential to the future of manufacturing. In recent years, the company has contributed $75,000 to programs dedicated to preparing the next generation for careers in manufacturing. It also hosts a mentorship program for manufacturing technology professionals.

“Even before adapting to the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus, manufacturers were undergoing a significant evolution in the era of Industry 4.0, adopting smart technologies to improve all aspects of their business from the manufacturing floor to the executive floor,” said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. “What has not changed throughout this time is the need for a highly skilled workforce. Closing the skills gap and creating a pipeline of professionals interested in pursuing manufacturing careers is a priority to Plex and our customers. Individuals who are eager to apply their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) education and experience to a role in manufacturing will find themselves doing meaningful and innovative work in an industry uniquely positioned to help solve the world’s challenges, as demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since its founding in 2012, MFG Day has been the keystone manufacturing education and awareness day that gives manufacturers the unique opportunity to address the skills gap, connect with future generations of talent, reframe the public perception of what modern manufacturing is and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole.

Plex Systems’ smart manufacturing platform gives process and discrete manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain planning, Industrial IoT, and analytics.



