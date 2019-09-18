MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

Plug Power and ENGIE partner globally to expand use of fuel cells in logistics

Global agreement focused across more than fifty countries for end-uses such as distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and logistic equipment and vehicles for ports and airports.

Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has signed an agreement with ENGIE, a global energy and services leader in the energy transition, combining their expertise and capabilities in order to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and fuel cell systems.

As a part of the agreement, Plug Power is partnering with ENGIE to identify mutually beneficial markets and customers, packaging Plug Power’s fuel cell technology with ENGIE’s hydrogen infrastructure, renewable energy and service programs to deliver cost effective hydrogen energy solutions. This partnership allows global customers to easily implement hydrogen technology into their operations, seamlessly purchasing hydrogen fuel cells and accessing clean energy.

By combining Plug Power’s leadership in hydrogen fuel cell systems and ENGIE’s international leadership in deploying renewable hydrogen solutions, this agreement will facilitate adoption of hydrogen as an efficient, productivity-enhancing clean energy source for forklifts and throughout customers’ logistic chains, especially within distribution centers, ports and airports.

Plug Power brings industry expertise, with 28,000 deployed fuel cells and more than 270 million run hours in mobility applications, including Fortune 500 customers such as Amazon, BMW, and Walmart.

“We’re excited to partner with ENGIE, a leading global provider of clean energy solutions, to accelerate market penetration for hydrogen fuel cells around the world,” said Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh. “Given the global commitments to meet the targets of the Paris Accord, we and ENGIE believe there’s a tremendous opportunity for expansion of hydrogen and fuel cells to provide a clean, efficient energy alternative to fossil fuels.”


