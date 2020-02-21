MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Energy

Plug Power partners with Lightning Systems to build zero-emission “middle-mile” delivery solution

Hydrogen fuel cell-powered Class 6 electric trucks manufactured to service the logistics industry

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
EnerSys launches wireless charger
Wiferion enters North American market
Green Cubes showcases Lithium SAFEFlex materials handling equipment battery
The connected lift truck battery
More Energy

Plug Power, a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, announced their partnership with Colorado-based Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains. This collaboration enables both companies to offer the world’s first electric, fuel cell-powered Class 6 trucks (up to 12.5 tons) capable of supporting middle-mile delivery logistics between warehouses and distribution centers.

The zero-emission commercial trucks produced by the partnership will be powered by an integrated hybrid-electric drivetrain consisting of Plug Power’s ProGen fuel cell engines coupled with Lightning Systems’ electric vehicle drivetrain and batteries. As part of the company’s long-standing commitment to reliability, efficiency, and cost-saving solutions, Lightning Systems also will offer customers advanced diagnostics and analytics powered by its artificial neural network technology. This technology enables customers to easily track vehicle and fuel cell system data for analysis, driver training, and route optimization. Plug Power provides the world’s largest service and support network of certified fuel cell service technicians deployed throughout North America. Final production and testing of the new vehicles will be completed at Plug Power’s headquarters in Latham, New York, before they are made commercially available to the public in the third quarter of 2020.

Plug Power and Lightning Systems will deliver both standard and long-range Class 6 trucks through their partnership, taking full advantage of the value that fuel cells offer in commercial fleets where high utilization, long range, fast fueling, and maximization of cargo volume and payload are important. Plug Power’s ProGen engines provide 90 kW of fuel cell power and utilize the latest generation of the company’s proprietary MEA and metal plate stack technology, which delivers industry-leading power density. The standard vehicle offering includes an impressive 20kg of on-board hydrogen storage, delivering average range (for typical route profiles) in excess of 200 miles. An extended range option is also available, effectively doubling the standard average range to 400 miles.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Lightning Systems to expand our ProGen offerings with a new Class 6 trucking solution,” says Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh. “This partnership allows us to meet our customers’ needs at every stage of their journey from fuel cell-powered forklifts on the warehouse floor to last-mile delivery and now middle-mile delivery between distribution centers as well. We’re proud to say that we now offer sustainable solutions for every link in the global supply chain.”

“Lightning’s modular powertrains were designed to support both battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicle configurations, so this is a natural next product for us,” said Tim Reeser, CEO for Lightning Systems. “Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cell system dovetails elegantly with our existing technology.”

Plug Power and Lightning Systems bring a wealth of experience in the material handling, logistics and trucking industries. The companies have spent a combined three decades servicing leading companies around the globe.

Featured Sustainability Products:


Ultimate XT solid tire
Eco-friendly solid rubber tires run on nearly any surface condition.



Plastic fire retardant pallets
Pallets offer an eco-friendly, fire-retardant plastic material.



Eclipse dock shelter
Provides a tight, consistent seal all the way up trailer sides, across the top, and at the corners.



SafeSite® Glass Reinforced Polyester (GRP) LED Linear
LED fitting has long-life performance in even the harshest conditions.



Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibiting (VpCI) technology
Innovative paper protects auto parts from corrosion.



Pit Stop Line of Forklift Tires
Forklift tire indicates wear for greater lifespan, sustainability.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Energy
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Energy
Fuel Cells
Lightning Systems
Plug Power
   All topics

Energy News & Resources

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
EnerSys launches wireless charger
Wiferion enters North American market
Green Cubes showcases Lithium SAFEFlex materials handling equipment battery
The connected lift truck battery
ISM report highlights solid manufacturing growth in August
Polymer Technologies categorized as essential
More Energy

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources