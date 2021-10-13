Plus One Robotics and Locus Robotics team up on flexible robot system for ecommerce

Plus One Robotics, a leading vision software provider, and Locus Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses and distribution centers, today announced a collaboration to develop an automated picking solution combining mobile robots and stationary picking arms. The cross-platform robotic system is designed to boost productivity in ecommerce fulfilment centers.

Consumer expectations for shorter delivery windows and a well-documented warehouse labor shortage, plus an unprecedented surge in demand places the global supply chain under pressure to deliver increased volumes at faster rates, the partners stated.

Plus One and Locus Robotics created the multimodal system to further support operators across a range of warehouse tasks performed in ecommerce fulfilment, distribution centers, and parcel operations. According to the partners, with new SKUs entering the mix daily, robot arms equipped with Plus One’s 3D and AI software continuously learn to recognize new package shapes and types. The robot arms load/unload goods onto Locus AMRs. Together, these robot systems are said to be reliable, flexible and offer unparalleled scalability.

“When you bring cutting-edge mobility and fast 3D-guided picking arms together, the end result is a robust system for businesses looking to scale in line with continued e-com growth. Locus has a track record for leading innovation in the AMR space, and we are thrilled to bring these versatile technologies to shared customers,” said Brent Barcey, VP of Business Development, Plus One Robotics.

“Together, Plus One and Locus Robotics technologies are able to give warehouse operators a unique solution that delivers higher fulfilment volumes and lower operations costs to efficiently meet their exploding fulfillment volumes,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “This joint collaboration combines our unique technologies to deliver additional value and use cases to our collective customers.”



