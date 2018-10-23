PMMI announces 6 Pack Expo scholarship winners
Pack Expo Scholarships awards $30,000 to support future workforce
Warehouse in the NewsPMMI announces 6 Pack Expo scholarship winners Brothers, industry veterans team up to launch Slate River Systems Panjiva reports gains in U.S.-bound shipments in December Pack Expo: Winners crowned in Inaugural Technology Excellence Awards Pack Expo: Major industry growth forecast More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceWhat Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
All Resources
Six PACK EXPO Scholarship recipients were recognized Oct. 15 at the annual PACK gives BACK™ networking reception, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Oct. 14–17; McCormick Place, Chicago). The PMMI Foundation awards the scholarships annually to six students from PMMI Partner Schools, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
“This scholarship program shows how PMMI invests in the future packaging workforce,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PACK gives BACK is an attendee favorite year after year, and we’re proud to support the education of next generation’s industry leaders.”
To qualify for the $5,000 individual scholarship, students must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, demonstrate a financial need and major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field.
2018 Winners of PACK EXPO Scholarships:
Philip Anjorin – Dunwoody College of Technology
Major: Industrial Controls and Robotics
Raymond Cummings – Clemson University
Major: Packaging Science
Crystal Daughtry – Community College of Allegheny County
Major: Mechatronics
Laura Kershaw – Rutgers University
Major: Packaging Engineering
Kate Quade – University of Wisconsin, Stout
Major: Packaging
Rachael Schodowski – Michigan State University
Major: Packaging
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsPack Expo · Packaging · ·
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings View More From this Issue