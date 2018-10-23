PMMI announces 6 Pack Expo scholarship winners

PMMI announces 6 Pack Expo scholarship winners
What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer
Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
Six PACK EXPO Scholarship recipients were recognized Oct. 15 at the annual PACK gives BACK™ networking reception, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Oct. 14–17; McCormick Place, Chicago). The PMMI Foundation awards the scholarships annually to six students from PMMI Partner Schools, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

“This scholarship program shows how PMMI invests in the future packaging workforce,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PACK gives BACK is an attendee favorite year after year, and we’re proud to support the education of next generation’s industry leaders.”

To qualify for the $5,000 individual scholarship, students must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, demonstrate a financial need and major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field.

2018 Winners of PACK EXPO Scholarships:

Philip Anjorin – Dunwoody College of Technology
Major: Industrial Controls and Robotics

Raymond Cummings – Clemson University
Major: Packaging Science

Crystal Daughtry – Community College of Allegheny County
Major: Mechatronics

Laura Kershaw – Rutgers University
Major: Packaging Engineering

Kate Quade – University of Wisconsin, Stout
Major: Packaging

Rachael Schodowski – Michigan State University
Major: Packaging

Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings
