PMMI announces 6 Pack Expo scholarship winners

MMH Staff

October 23, 2018

Six PACK EXPO Scholarship recipients were recognized Oct. 15 at the annual PACK gives BACK™ networking reception, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Oct. 14–17; McCormick Place, Chicago). The PMMI Foundation awards the scholarships annually to six students from PMMI Partner Schools, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

“This scholarship program shows how PMMI invests in the future packaging workforce,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PACK gives BACK is an attendee favorite year after year, and we’re proud to support the education of next generation’s industry leaders.”

To qualify for the $5,000 individual scholarship, students must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, demonstrate a financial need and major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field.

2018 Winners of PACK EXPO Scholarships:

Philip Anjorin – Dunwoody College of Technology

Major: Industrial Controls and Robotics

Raymond Cummings – Clemson University

Major: Packaging Science

Crystal Daughtry – Community College of Allegheny County

Major: Mechatronics

Laura Kershaw – Rutgers University

Major: Packaging Engineering

Kate Quade – University of Wisconsin, Stout

Major: Packaging

Rachael Schodowski – Michigan State University

Major: Packaging