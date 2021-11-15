MMH    Topics 

PMMI announces fourth annual On the Rise awards winners

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, recognizes 10 young professionals.

By

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce its fourth annual On the Rise Awards winners. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the awards recognize 10 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.

The winners of the 2021 On the Rise Awards are:

  • Stacie Eberly, Senior Marketing Specialist, Matrix Packaging
  • Kevin Fortier, Production Engineer, Bevco Sales International
  • Alexandra Francis,  Aftermarket Lead, BluePrint Automation, Inc.
  • Xavier Gonzalez, Quality Manager, Formers International
  • Shannon Leiter, Manufacturing Operations Coordinator, Kolinahr Systems, Inc.
  • Seth Licke, Aftermarket Sales and Service Manager, Morrison Container Handling Solutions
  • Aum Patel, Mechanical Engineer, Polypack
  • Meredith Perry, Vice President of Business Operations, Spec Engineering
  • Alicia Swayze, Account Representative, Intralox
  • Anthony Zapata, Marketing & Sales Specialist, Hiperbaric

Honorable mentions include:

  • Adam Allshouse, Talent Acquisition and HR Specialist, JLS Automation
  • Bill Reese, Director of OEM Sales, Garvey Corporation
  • John Helfrich, Application Development Engineer, Beckhoff Automation LLC
  • Peter Rasmussen, Industry Segment Specialist / National Key Account Manager, Festo
  • Elizabeth Weber, Mechanical Engineer, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc.

PMMI On the Rise winners meet the following nomination criteria: entry-level young professional employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year; displays leadership potential at the company and a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are excited to honor these young professionals for their extraordinary leadership qualities in the packaging and processing industry,” says Jackie Sessler, North America marketing director of BEUMER Group and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “Their efforts continue to make an impact on the future of our industry. On the Rise Awards provide these rising stars with an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing, meet others in the industry and learn more about PMMI.”

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 9, in Detroit and received free airfare, event registration and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.
Read more about the winners and On the Rise Awards here.


