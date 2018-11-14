PMMI announces inaugural On the Rise award winners

MMH Staff

November 14, 2018

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce the winners of its new On the Rise Awards. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the annual awards recognize 10 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.



The winners of the inaugural On the Rise Awards are:

Kristian Andersen-Lentine

Lead Technician & Trainer

BPI Equipment

Gina Barrieau

Account Representative

SMC Corporation

Lisa Barrieau

Banding Sales Manager – Food

Felins

Aurelio Delgado

Account Manager

Omron

Jenelle Gaskins

Account Coordinator

QC CONVEYORS, A Duravant Company

Tim Graham

Controls Engineer

Schneider Packaging

Daniel Harmann

Project Manager

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Stephen Huvane

Marketing Coordinator & Quality Manager

Precision Automation Company

Connor Koplien

Mechanical Drafter/Laser Operator

CLE Can Lines Engineering

Jackie Irvine

Marketing Manager

Plexpack Corp.

PMMI On the Rise winners must meet the following nomination criteria: employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year; displays leadership potential at the company and a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing; and has never attended a PMMI Annual Meeting.

“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are excited to recognize these rising stars, who in a short time have already made an impact in packaging and processing,” says Greg Berguig, vice president of sales & marketing, PAC Machinery and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “In addition, the awards program gives the winners an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing, meet others in the industry and learn more about PMMI.”

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 12 in Tampa, Fla. and received free meeting registration and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.