PMMI announces inaugural On the Rise award winners
New award recognizes 10 young professionals to watch in packaging and processing.
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce the winners of its new On the Rise Awards. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the annual awards recognize 10 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.
The winners of the inaugural On the Rise Awards are:
Kristian Andersen-Lentine
Lead Technician & Trainer
BPI Equipment
Gina Barrieau
Account Representative
SMC Corporation
Lisa Barrieau
Banding Sales Manager – Food
Felins
Aurelio Delgado
Account Manager
Omron
Jenelle Gaskins
Account Coordinator
QC CONVEYORS, A Duravant Company
Tim Graham
Controls Engineer
Schneider Packaging
Daniel Harmann
Project Manager
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
Stephen Huvane
Marketing Coordinator & Quality Manager
Precision Automation Company
Connor Koplien
Mechanical Drafter/Laser Operator
CLE Can Lines Engineering
Jackie Irvine
Marketing Manager
Plexpack Corp.
PMMI On the Rise winners must meet the following nomination criteria: employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year; displays leadership potential at the company and a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing; and has never attended a PMMI Annual Meeting.
“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are excited to recognize these rising stars, who in a short time have already made an impact in packaging and processing,” says Greg Berguig, vice president of sales & marketing, PAC Machinery and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “In addition, the awards program gives the winners an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing, meet others in the industry and learn more about PMMI.”
Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 12 in Tampa, Fla. and received free meeting registration and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.
