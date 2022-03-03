PMMI announces its 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission

Professionals from leading consumer product goods companies, retailers, suppliers and other organizations aligned to the packaging and processing industry will select award winners for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. This award, instituted in 1971, is considered to be the top honor a packaging or processing professional can receive in his or her career.

The Class of 2022 will be announced during PACK EXPO International 2022 (McCormick Place, Chicago, Oct. 23-26, 2022), produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.



The 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission members are:

Joe Angel, President, PMMI Media Group and Publisher, Packaging World

Kim Carswell, Consultant, Formerly Target

Kay Cooksey, Ph.D., Professor and Cryovac Endowed Chair, Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, Clemson University

James Downham, President & CEO, PAC Global

Suzanne Fisher, CPP, Fisher Packaging, LLC

Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.

Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies

James Perry, Director, Package Innovation + Sustainability, Abbott Nutrition

Bill Rice, Principal, Packaging Technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants

Thomas L. Schneider, CPP, past Chairman, Institute of Packaging Professionals and past President, World Packaging Organization

Mark Shaye, Vice President of Engineering, Kens Foods, Inc.

David S. Smith, Ph.D., Principal, Consultant, David S. Smith Associates

Nancy Wilson, CEO, Morrison Container Handling Solutions

Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame members are individuals who have dedicated themselves to the industry through expanding knowledge and volunteer leadership. Any member of the packaging or processing community may submit a colleague for consideration.



Nominations for the Hall of Fame will open March 21, 2022.



