PMMI announces its 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission

Professionals from leading consumer product goods companies, retailers, suppliers and other organizations aligned to the packaging and processing industry will select award winners for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. This award, instituted in 1971, is considered to be the top honor a packaging or processing professional can receive in his or her career.
The Class of 2022 will be announced during PACK EXPO International 2022 (McCormick Place, Chicago, Oct. 23-26, 2022), produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
The 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission members are:
- Joe Angel, President, PMMI Media Group and Publisher, Packaging World
- Kim Carswell, Consultant, Formerly Target
- Kay Cooksey, Ph.D., Professor and Cryovac Endowed Chair, Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, Clemson University
- James Downham, President & CEO, PAC Global
- Suzanne Fisher, CPP, Fisher Packaging, LLC
- Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.
- Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies
- James Perry, Director, Package Innovation + Sustainability, Abbott Nutrition
- Bill Rice, Principal, Packaging Technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
- Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants
- Thomas L. Schneider, CPP, past Chairman, Institute of Packaging Professionals and past President, World Packaging Organization
- Mark Shaye, Vice President of Engineering, Kens Foods, Inc.
- David S. Smith, Ph.D., Principal, Consultant, David S. Smith Associates
- Nancy Wilson, CEO, Morrison Container Handling Solutions
Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame members are individuals who have dedicated themselves to the industry through expanding knowledge and volunteer leadership. Any member of the packaging or processing community may submit a colleague for consideration.
Nominations for the Hall of Fame will open March 21, 2022.