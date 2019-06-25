PMMI announces new features for Pack Expo Las Vegas 2019

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, Pack Expo Las Vegas 2019 (Sept. 23–25; Las Vegas Convention Center) co-located with Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019’s 2,000 exhibiting companies will host an expected 30,000 attendees across the almost sold-out 900,000 net square foot exhibit floor, including 5,000 international visitors from more than 125 countries.

“We are excited to unveil our new show features that will add even more value for the industry professionals making the trip to attend,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the attendee experience and provide access to the latest industry trends, thought leaders and maximize the networking at the show. What better way than offering more on-floor experiences and education to maximize time spent at the show.”

Here are this year’s new features:



Robotics Zone

Innovation in automation is driving rapid developments in robotics. This year, we have dedicated an entire zone in the North Hall to showcase some of the latest technologies in robotics where you can witness their capabilities and see them in action.

Upon arrival to the Robotics Zone, the PACK EXPO Omron Greeter Robot will welcome attendees. As part of this new zone, teams from Las Vegas high schools will showcase their robots in motion in the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase. Next, PACK for a Purpose: Robots Fighting Hunger, in collaboration with Blessings in a Backpack, will feature exhibitor robots showcasing a variety of different applications while packing food to feed kids on the weekends. Participating sponsors include Bosch, Chicago Electric with Yaskawa, Fanuc America, ProMach with ABB and Universal Robots. Blessings in a Backpack benefits children facing food-insecurity across Las Vegas and the United States.

Since the show is in Las Vegas, Robotics Zone will of course include gambling and a show as visitors are welcome to check out Omron’s Interactive Dice Playing robot and Ready Robotics’ Bowling Robot while listening to a concert from the Kuka Robotic Pianist.

Comau will showcase their Interactive Wearable Exoskeleton where attendees can try on a wearable suit and perform assisted task and product handling. Also to be seen is the Soft Robotics End-Of-Arm Tool Exhibit which will demonstrate an end-of-arm tool designed to mimic the human hand to grasp and manipulate items that vary in size, shape and weight.

Finally, witness Pick and Place/Relocation Activities in action, compliments of University of Waterloo Autonomous Robotic Lab and the Object Detection and Flexible Grasping with Artificial Intelligence Demo sponsored by Siemens.

The Forum

The Forum, a growing staple in the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, makes its PACK EXPO Las Vegas debut in the Central Hall with its interactive industry knowledge exchange. The Forum offers free, 45-minute learning sessions on the latest industry trends, including hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&A each day of the show.

Leading organizations that will be holding interactive sessions at The Forum include:

OpX Leadership Network

Contract Packagers Association (CPA)

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

The Organization for Automation and Control (OMAC)

Robotic Industries Association (RIA)

World Packaging Organization (WPO)

PMMI U

PMMI Business Intelligence



PACKage Printing Pavilion

After a successful launch in 2018 at PACK EXPO International, the PACKage Printing Pavilion will focus on the advantages of digital printing showcasing the latest in cost-effective solutions for smart, short-run, on-demand, cost-effective, variable data and personalized packaging. It is also located in the Central Hall.

Technology Excellence Awards

The Technology Excellence Awards will recognize exhibitors’ innovative technology that has not yet been shown at a PACK EXPO and Healthcare Packaging EXPO in the previous calendar year. All registered attendees will be able to vote on their favorites among the finalists selected in specific market segments. The submission deadline for exhibitors to submit their technologies is Friday, June 28.

CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO

CareerLink, PMMI’s online job board, is going live for the first time at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO in 2019. CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO is an opportunity for PMMI, CPA, IoPP members and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during one-on-one informational interviews. Interviews will take place at the show and registration is $49. To find out more and to register, click here.

PACK gives BACK

While not a new event, PACK gives BACK, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, returns to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO with a brand-new act and new benefitting organization. Headlining this year’s event will be the legendary Steve Miller Band known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Liner,” “Jungle Love” and “Abracadabra.” A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will support NS2 Serves, a nonprofit dedicated to helping recent U.S. military veterans transition from combat boots to business suits. This charitable group provides valuable IT training and employment assistance at no cost to veterans. The fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 23, kicks off with a networking reception at 4:00 p.m. followed by a performance by The Steve Miller Band at 5:00 p.m. in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets are $95 and include drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: packexpolasvegas.com/pack-gives-back.

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Aug. 30 after which the price increases to $100.



