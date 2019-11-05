PMMI announces second-annual On the Rise Award winners

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce its second annual On the Rise Awards winners. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the awards recognize 12 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.

The winners of the 2019 On the Rise Awards are:

Jeremy Despota

Service Engineer

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation

Paul Krechel

International Sales Manager, Dairy & Senior Market Manager, Protein Industries

Deville Technologies, LLC

Britny Lochowitz

Mechanical Project Engineer

Busse/SJI Corporation

Loren Starr Luck

Marketing and Communications Coordinator

Shibuya Hoppmann Corporation

Emmanuel Myers

Controls Engineer

ROVEMA North America, Inc

Alexander Nunnally

Business Analyst

ID Technology – a division of ProMach

Haley Parizo

Sales Operations Manager

Soft Robotics, Inc.

Garrett Price

Market Manager

H.B. Fuller Company

Travis Robert

Manufacturing Manager

RND Automation

Guillaume Savoie-Lavigueur

R&D Supervisor

NJM Packaging

Robert Schmelzer

Applications Specialist

Mettler Toledo

Tarique Walters

Electro Mechanical Technician

Pineberry Manufacturing

PMMI On the Rise winners meet the following nomination criteria: entry-level young professional employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year; displays leadership potential at the company and a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are excited to honor these young professionals for their extraordinary leadership qualities in the packaging and processing industry,” says Greg Berguig, vice president of sales and marketing, PAC Machinery and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “Their efforts continue to make an impact on the future of our industry. On the Rise Awards provide these rising stars with an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing, meet others in the industry and learn more about PMMI.”

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 4, in Cincinnati and received free airfare, event registration and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.



