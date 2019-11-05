MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

PMMI announces second-annual On the Rise Award winners

The awards recognize 12 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.

By

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce its second annual On the Rise Awards winners. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the awards recognize 12 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.

The winners of the 2019 On the Rise Awards are:

Jeremy Despota
Service Engineer
A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation

Paul Krechel
International Sales Manager, Dairy & Senior Market Manager, Protein Industries
Deville Technologies, LLC

Britny Lochowitz
Mechanical Project Engineer
Busse/SJI Corporation

Loren Starr Luck
Marketing and Communications Coordinator
Shibuya Hoppmann Corporation

Emmanuel Myers
Controls Engineer
ROVEMA North America, Inc

Alexander Nunnally
Business Analyst
ID Technology – a division of ProMach

Haley Parizo
Sales Operations Manager
Soft Robotics, Inc.

Garrett Price
Market Manager
H.B. Fuller Company

Travis Robert
Manufacturing Manager
RND Automation

Guillaume Savoie-Lavigueur
R&D Supervisor
NJM Packaging

Robert Schmelzer
Applications Specialist
Mettler Toledo

Tarique Walters
Electro Mechanical Technician
Pineberry Manufacturing

PMMI On the Rise winners meet the following nomination criteria: entry-level young professional employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year; displays leadership potential at the company and a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are excited to honor these young professionals for their extraordinary leadership qualities in the packaging and processing industry,” says Greg Berguig, vice president of sales and marketing, PAC Machinery and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “Their efforts continue to make an impact on the future of our industry. On the Rise Awards provide these rising stars with an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing, meet others in the industry and learn more about PMMI.”

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 4, in Cincinnati and received free airfare, event registration and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.


