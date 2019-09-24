MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

PMMI announces six Pack Expo Scholarship winners

Scholarships recognize the next generation of industry leaders currently majoring in major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field.

By

Six Pack Expo Scholarship recipients were recognized at the annual PACK gives BACK networking reception, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at Pack Expo Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23-35, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center).

The PMMI Foundation awards these $5,000 scholarships annually to six students from PMMI Education Partner schools, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

“These scholarships display PMMI’s continued investment in the next generation’s industry leaders,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PMMI was honored to recognize these outstanding students’ achievements in front of the industry during PACK gives BACK.”

To qualify for the Pack Expo Scholarship, students must be enrolled at an education partner, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field, and must demonstrate a financial need.

2019 Winners of Pack Expo Scholarships:

Gregory Keiderling – Community College of Allegheny County
Major: Mechatronics

Ryan Meffert – CalPoly
Major: Industrial Technology & Packaging

Daemon Pierskalla – Alexandria Technical College
Major: Mechatronics

Lucas Poche – Pennsylvania College of Technology
Major: Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology

Maleeha Sami – San Jose State University
Major: Packaging

Amy Terranova – Rutgers
Major: Packaging Engineering

To learn more about PMMI Foundation scholarships, visit pmmi.org/foundation.

Pack Expo Products and Accessories


FliPak model FP183 handheld tote
Plastic hinge option for split case picking.



FX3-LX touchscreen printer
Touchscreen label printer for Cloud printing.



DXM wireless controller
New solutions for condition monitoring, sensors and traceability.



AquaGard 7100 Conveyors
Flexible chain conveyors ensure efficient product movement.



Factory Manufacturing Execution System
Enterprise software provides real-time metrics on manufacturing.



Morpheus Series fill seal bagger
Servo-driven bagger speeds up packaging.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
PACK EXPO
Education
Automation
Education
Pack Expo
Packaging
PMMI
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources