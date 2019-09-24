PMMI announces six Pack Expo Scholarship winners

Six Pack Expo Scholarship recipients were recognized at the annual PACK gives BACK networking reception, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at Pack Expo Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23-35, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center).
The PMMI Foundation awards these $5,000 scholarships annually to six students from PMMI Education Partner schools, according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
“These scholarships display PMMI’s continued investment in the next generation’s industry leaders,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PMMI was honored to recognize these outstanding students’ achievements in front of the industry during PACK gives BACK.”
To qualify for the Pack Expo Scholarship, students must be enrolled at an education partner, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field, and must demonstrate a financial need.
2019 Winners of Pack Expo Scholarships:
Gregory Keiderling – Community College of Allegheny County
Major: Mechatronics
Ryan Meffert – CalPoly
Major: Industrial Technology & Packaging
Daemon Pierskalla – Alexandria Technical College
Major: Mechatronics
Lucas Poche – Pennsylvania College of Technology
Major: Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology
Maleeha Sami – San Jose State University
Major: Packaging
Amy Terranova – Rutgers
Major: Packaging Engineering
To learn more about PMMI Foundation scholarships, visit pmmi.org/foundation.
