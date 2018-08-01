PMMI awards $15,000 in scholarships for processing, engineering

PMMI awards three new scholarships for processing, mechanical and electrical engineering to students at four-year schools.

By ·

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awarded three $5,000 scholarships to students studying food and beverage processing, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering at four-year PMMI partner schools.

The winners of these new scholarships are:

• Jenna Fowler, Oklahoma State University, Processing
• Lucas Morgan, University of Wisconsin – Stout, Mechanical Engineering
• Joshua Siegel, Rutgers University, Electrical Engineering

“These students represent the potential of the next generation workforce to transform the packaging and processing industries,” says Kate Fiorianti, education manager, PMMI. “The application criteria, including the 3.0 GPA requirement and industry involvement criteria, means we truly are recognizing the best and brightest and giving them the resources to transfer academic success into professional excellence.”

The PMMI Foundation awards over $200,000 in funds each year for students at PMMI Partner Schools, demonstrating PMMI’s commitment to developing future leaders of the packaging and processing industries.

PMMI U Connection offers many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Oct. 14–17, 2018; McCormick Place, Chicago). Proceeds from events like The Amazing Packaging Race and the all-new CareerLink @ PACK EXPO interview and networking event contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings, along with the annual PACK gives BACKTM reception hosted Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 (McCormick Place, South Building, Grand Ballroom).


Article Topics

Education · Pack Expo · Packaging · PMMI · · All Topics
