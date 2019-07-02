PMMI awards $50,000 in scholarships to students of member company family members

Ten students received $5,000 scholarships from the PMMI Member Family Scholarship. This new scholarship from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, supports immediate family members of member company employees who are interested in packaging and processing as a career choice.

Qualifying for the scholarship requires students to be an employee or immediate family member of a member company that is in good standing with PMMI, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, as well as a career plan in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing.

“We know that PMMI member company employees are dedicated to the packaging and processing industries and have a vested interest in bridging the skills gap of the workforce,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We’re proud to invest in the skills and knowledge of member employees and their family members – and helping to ensure a skilled workforce of the future.”

The winners of the 2019 PMMI Member Family Scholarship are:

Anders Almberg, The University of Iowa, Marketing

Member Company: Weigh Right Automatic Scale Co.

Carling Deehr, Western Carolina University, Marketing

Member Company: SMC Corporation of America

Laura Dishno, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Marketing

Member Company: Fristam Pumps USA

Austin Tanner Garrett, Brigham Young University – Idaho, Mechanical Engineering

Member Company: Key Technology Inc.

Issac Grahl, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Member Company: Dorner Mfg. Corp.

McKay Brian Harris, Brigham Young University, Finance

Member Company: Kala Packaging, LLC

Gavin Harwell, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Industrial and Systems Engineering

Member Company: Henkel Corporation

Russell Kostreba, Concordia University, St. Paul, Organizational Leadership and Management

Member Company: MGS Machine Corporation

Brian Lai, Rutgers University, Mechanical Engineering & Mathematics

Member Company: Cozzoli Machine Co.

Ernesto Molina, University of South Florida, Computer Engineering

Member Company: Polypack Inc.

The Member Family Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.

There are many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Sept. 23–25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas). Proceeds from events like The Amazing Packaging Race and the CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO interview and networking event contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings.



