MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

PMMI awards inaugural Chuck Yuska Scholarship

The scholarship was established in honor of Chuck Yuska, PMMI’s former president and CEO of 28 years, who was an influential force in growing PMMI and the association’s PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
More Packaging

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce Laura Kershaw, a senior Packaging Engineering student at Rutgers University as the recipient of the inaugural Chuck Yuska Scholarship. The scholarship was established in honor of Chuck Yuska, PMMI’s former president and CEO of 28 years, who was an influential force in growing PMMI and the association’s PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows.

To qualify for the $5,000 scholarship, students must be studying engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field at a PMMI Education Partner school.

“PMMI is proud to invest in the future of the packaging and processing industry, in honor of Chuck Yuska,”  says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Chuck has and continues to be a mentor for so many, and now this scholarship in his name continues to inspire others to get involved with our industry.”

The Chuck Yuska Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industr

There are many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23–25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center). Proceeds from the Foundation Golf Tournament, The Amazing Packaging Race and the

CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO interview and networking event contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings. The PMMI Foundation also accepts donations to support its initiatives. To donate, mail checks to PMMI Education & Training Foundation, P.O. Box 791042, Baltimore, MD 21279-1042.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
PACK EXPO
Education
Pack Expo
Packaging
PMMI
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources