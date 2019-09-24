PMMI awards inaugural Chuck Yuska Scholarship

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce Laura Kershaw, a senior Packaging Engineering student at Rutgers University as the recipient of the inaugural Chuck Yuska Scholarship. The scholarship was established in honor of Chuck Yuska, PMMI’s former president and CEO of 28 years, who was an influential force in growing PMMI and the association’s PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows.

To qualify for the $5,000 scholarship, students must be studying engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field at a PMMI Education Partner school.

“PMMI is proud to invest in the future of the packaging and processing industry, in honor of Chuck Yuska,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Chuck has and continues to be a mentor for so many, and now this scholarship in his name continues to inspire others to get involved with our industry.”

The Chuck Yuska Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industr

There are many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23–25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center). Proceeds from the Foundation Golf Tournament, The Amazing Packaging Race and the

CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO interview and networking event contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings. The PMMI Foundation also accepts donations to support its initiatives. To donate, mail checks to PMMI Education & Training Foundation, P.O. Box 791042, Baltimore, MD 21279-1042.



