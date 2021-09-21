MMH    Topics 

PMMI awards inaugural Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Scholarship

Elaine Marshall, a Packaging Engineering Technology student at Indiana State University, is recipient of inaugural PPWLN scholarship

PMMI, The Association for Packaging & Processing Technologies, today announced that Elaine Marshall, a Packaging Engineering Technology student at Indiana State University as the recipient of the inaugural Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Scholarship. The PPWLN scholarship supports women’s careers in the packaging and processing industry.

To qualify for the $5,000 scholarship, female students must be studying engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or related fields, demonstrating leadership qualities and having a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“PMMI is proud to invest in the future of women’s careers in the packaging and processing industry,” said Tracy Stout, vice president, marketing & communications, PMMI. “PPWLN aims to empower women to grow and succeed as leaders in manufacturing, and the PPWLN scholarship will play a key role in helping us achieve this goal.”

The PPWLN Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. For more information about the PMMI Foundation, visit here.


