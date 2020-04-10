MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

PMMI board member Nancy Wilson selected as a 2020 STEP Ahead awardee

Wilson honored for advancing women and the next generation in packaging and processing

By

Latest Material Handling News

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
More Packaging

A champion of growing and developing women and the next generation in the workplace, PMMI board member and CEO of Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Nancy Wilson was selected as a 2020 STEP Ahead honoree.

Convened by The Manufacturing Institute, the annual STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Awards recognizes women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. The Institute’s STEP Ahead Awards give women across the country a platform to showcase the incredible opportunities the industry has to offer, whether they are running the company, designing the next big product or testing innovations on the shop floor.

Wilson’s outstanding work as a manufacturer and leader in her community earned her recognition as a 2020 honoree. She currently serves as the CEO of Morrison Container Handling Solutions, in Glenwood, Illinois, a recognized leader in the packaging machinery manufacturing industry.

“Nancy is known in the industry for her unwavering commitment to growing and developing the roles of women and the next generation in today’s workforce,” says Tracy Stout, vice president, marketing & communications, PMMI. “PMMI is honored to have Nancy extensively involved in our organization and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during the STEP Ahead Awards.

An active PMMI member for over a decade, Wilson helps drive the strategic plan for the industry as an elected member of the Board of Directors. As Chairperson of the Future Workforce Committee, she led the group in establishing $500,000 in matching funds to help members work locally to build the future manufacturing workforce.

She has brought her experience to the Executive Council of PMMI’s Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN), a group that serves to recruit, retain and advance women’s careers in the industry by bringing established female leaders together with young professionals.

Additionally, Wilson serves local Chicagoland community groups, including the Calumet Manufacturing Industry Sector Partnership as well as the Southland Development Authority, where she was recently appointed to the founding Board of Directors. Seeking to improve the community and solve for workforce development and economic needs, these groups fulfill Wilson’s passion to promote education and opportunities for young leaders to grow and serve the Chicago Southland.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
PMMI
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources