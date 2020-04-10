PMMI board member Nancy Wilson selected as a 2020 STEP Ahead awardee

A champion of growing and developing women and the next generation in the workplace, PMMI board member and CEO of Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Nancy Wilson was selected as a 2020 STEP Ahead honoree.

Convened by The Manufacturing Institute, the annual STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Awards recognizes women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. The Institute’s STEP Ahead Awards give women across the country a platform to showcase the incredible opportunities the industry has to offer, whether they are running the company, designing the next big product or testing innovations on the shop floor.

Wilson’s outstanding work as a manufacturer and leader in her community earned her recognition as a 2020 honoree. She currently serves as the CEO of Morrison Container Handling Solutions, in Glenwood, Illinois, a recognized leader in the packaging machinery manufacturing industry.

“Nancy is known in the industry for her unwavering commitment to growing and developing the roles of women and the next generation in today’s workforce,” says Tracy Stout, vice president, marketing & communications, PMMI. “PMMI is honored to have Nancy extensively involved in our organization and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during the STEP Ahead Awards.

An active PMMI member for over a decade, Wilson helps drive the strategic plan for the industry as an elected member of the Board of Directors. As Chairperson of the Future Workforce Committee, she led the group in establishing $500,000 in matching funds to help members work locally to build the future manufacturing workforce.

She has brought her experience to the Executive Council of PMMI’s Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN), a group that serves to recruit, retain and advance women’s careers in the industry by bringing established female leaders together with young professionals.

Additionally, Wilson serves local Chicagoland community groups, including the Calumet Manufacturing Industry Sector Partnership as well as the Southland Development Authority, where she was recently appointed to the founding Board of Directors. Seeking to improve the community and solve for workforce development and economic needs, these groups fulfill Wilson’s passion to promote education and opportunities for young leaders to grow and serve the Chicago Southland.



