PMMI Foundation supports the next-generation workforce

PMMI awards three scholarships totaling $15,000 for processing, mechanical and electrical engineering

The PMMI Foundation, a part of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces the winners of three $5,000 scholarships to students studying food and beverage processing, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering at four-year PMMI Education partners.

The recipients of these scholarships are:

1) Daniel Mauger, Purdue University Northwest, Electrical Engineering Technology
2) Hitech Moryani, Illinois Institute of Technology, Food Process Engineering
3) Jacob Zaguri, University of Illinois at Chicago, Mechanical Engineering

“These students represent the great potential of the next generation workforce to transform the packaging and processing industry,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior education manager, PMMI. “The application criteria, which includes notable industry involvement, means we are recognizing the best and brightest and giving them resources to transfer academic success into professional excellence.”

The PMMI Foundation awards over $200,000 in funds each year to students enrolled in PMMI Education Partner programs, demonstrating PMMI’s commitment to developing future leaders of the packaging and processing industry.

There are many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23–25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center). Proceeds from The Amazing Packaging Race and the CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO interview and networking event contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings. The PMMI Foundation also accepts donations to support its initiatives. To donate, mail checks to PMMI Education & Training Foundation, P.O. Box 791042, Baltimore, MD 21279-1042.

For more information about the PMMI Foundation, go to pmmi.org/foundation. For details about student activities and to register online visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.


