PMMI membership continues to grow

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues its sustained growth, adding 27 new companies at its Spring Board of Directors Meeting during the Executive Leadership Conference. Active membership now stands at 974 companies.

“Adding 27 new members at a time when so much is happening and changing in our industry reinforces the confidence packaging and processing companies have in the resources provided by PMMI,” says Andrew Dougherty, senior director, membership, PMMI.

PMMI new members are:



GENERAL

All-Fill Cappers, Exton, Pennsylvania

Data Scale, Fremont, California

GEB Metal Mecánica, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Industrial Physics, New Castle, Delaware

Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC, Omro, Wisconsin

MACTEC Packaging Technologies, Sayreville, New Jersey

Membrane Process and Control, Edgar, Wisconsin

PAXTON Products, An ITW Company, Cincinnati, Ohio

Rocket Machine Works Inc., Fresno, California



ASSOCIATE

FROMM Packaging System Inc., Boonton, New Jersey

PACK’R, Suwanee, Georgia

AFFILIATED SUPPLIER

Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Orion, Michigan

Creative Transportation Services, Inc., San Roman, California

Lubriplate Lubricants Company, Newark, New Jersey

Rite-Hite, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

RIOS Intelligent Machines, Inc., Menlo Park, California



COMPONENT SUPPLIER

Alkon Corporation, Fremont, California

Autonics, Mundelein, Illinois

Mojonnier USA, Streetsboro, Ohio

Nextthermal, Battle Creek, Michigan

Nidec-Shimpo, Glendale Heights, Illinois

OnRobot US Inc., Irving, Texas

Pepperl + Fuchs, Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio

Volta Belting Technology, Montville, New Jersey



MATERIALS SUPPLIER

Evergreen Resources Inc., Naperville, Illinois

EFP, LLC., Elkhart, Indiana

PennPac, Manheim, Pennsylvania



