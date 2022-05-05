MMH    Topics 

PMMI membership continues to grow

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, added 27 new companies at its recent board meeting

By

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues its sustained growth, adding 27 new companies at its Spring Board of Directors Meeting during the Executive Leadership Conference. Active membership now stands at 974 companies.

“Adding 27 new members at a time when so much is happening and changing in our industry reinforces the confidence packaging and processing companies have in the resources provided by PMMI,” says Andrew Dougherty, senior director, membership, PMMI.

PMMI new members are:

GENERAL
All-Fill Cappers, Exton, Pennsylvania
Data Scale, Fremont, California
GEB Metal Mecánica, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico
Industrial Physics, New Castle, Delaware
Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC, Omro, Wisconsin
MACTEC Packaging Technologies, Sayreville, New Jersey
Membrane Process and Control, Edgar, Wisconsin
PAXTON Products, An ITW Company, Cincinnati, Ohio
Rocket Machine Works Inc., Fresno, California

ASSOCIATE
FROMM Packaging System Inc., Boonton, New Jersey
PACK’R, Suwanee, Georgia

AFFILIATED SUPPLIER
Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Orion, Michigan
Creative Transportation Services, Inc., San Roman, California
Lubriplate Lubricants Company, Newark, New Jersey
Rite-Hite, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
RIOS Intelligent Machines, Inc., Menlo Park, California

COMPONENT SUPPLIER
Alkon Corporation, Fremont, California
Autonics, Mundelein, Illinois
Mojonnier USA, Streetsboro, Ohio
Nextthermal, Battle Creek, Michigan
Nidec-Shimpo, Glendale Heights, Illinois
OnRobot US Inc., Irving, Texas
Pepperl + Fuchs, Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio
Volta Belting Technology, Montville, New Jersey

MATERIALS SUPPLIER
Evergreen Resources Inc., Naperville, Illinois
EFP, LLC., Elkhart, Indiana
PennPac, Manheim, Pennsylvania


