PMMI recognized as one of the “Best Manufacturing Associations to Work For”

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, owner and producer of the PACK EXPO Portfolio of Tradeshows, was again recognized as one of the Best Manufacturing Associations to Work For by The National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA).

“We are honored to receive this recognition for a second year in a row,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Our people are what make our association strong, and the collective pursuit of exemplifying our core values every day is what makes PMMI such a special place to work.”

The CMA partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to recognize the top 10 manufacturing associations that go above and beyond for their employees.

“Congratulations to these stellar organizations. They are setting a high standard for the entire business advocacy community. And they have demonstrated a commitment to building inclusive, engaging workplaces—something that manufacturers strive to do across the country,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Through the CMA, the NAM is helping manufacturing associations cultivate the environments that empower all of us to succeed in our work on behalf of the men and women who make things in America.”

“It is exciting to see these associations named to this list—some for the second year in a row,” said CMA Executive Director Tonya Muse. “I am happy the CMA can play a role in recognizing the amazing and creative things manufacturing associations are doing to recruit and retain top talent.”

PMMI, a Reston, Virginia-based professional/trade show association that connects the makers of goods with packaging and processing suppliers, boasts a comprehensive benefits package for their employees that includes generous savings programs, first-rate health insurance, flexible work schedules, ample personal time-off, substantial learning and development opportunities, multiple wellness initiatives and more.

The winners of the “Best Manufacturing Associations to Work For” award will be honored at the CMA Summer Leadership Conference on Aug. 7 in Charleston, S.C. For more information on the Best Manufacturing Associations to Work for program, visit bestplacestoworkmfgassoc.com.



