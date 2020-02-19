PMMI welcomes diverse Executive Committee

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, ushered in the new decade with a new Executive Committee, naming Emmanuel Cerf, vice president, Polypack, Inc. Chairperson of the Board and Patty Andersen, vice president of Human Resources and After Market Services, Delkor, as Vice Chairperson. Mark Anderson, president and CEO, ProMach, Inc. remains on the Executive Committee as the Immediate Past Chairperson.

“The executive committee of our board of directors plays a crucial role in laying the foundation for PMMI and leading our industrywide initiatives to connect the makers of goods with their processing and packaging suppliers,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI.

Cerf has served the industry as a member of multiple PMMI Committees, including serving on the Board of Directors and as Chairperson of the Show Committee. Cerf takes over the mantle of Chair from Anderson, president and CEO of ProMach. Anderson has also participated in numerous PMMI Committees and served as Chairperson of the Strategic Planning Committee.

Andersen is the first female elected to PMMI’s Executive Committee in its 87-year history. She will serve as Vice Chairperson of the PMMI Board of Directors, followed by a term as Chairperson.

An active proponent for industry education, Andersen has a passion for developing the packaging and processing workforce and preparing the next generation. She serves on the Foundation Board of Directors for Hennepin Technical College in Minneapolis and consults as an advisor for several other colleges. For the past four years, she has chaired the Workforce Development Committee for PMMI while also serving on the Executive Council of the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network.

As co-owner of Delkor, Andersen has played a crucial role in guiding the company’s strategic vision and direction. Recognized as one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of robotic packaging machinery, Delkor won Minnesota Business Magazine’s 2018 Best in Class award for a midsized manufacturing business.



