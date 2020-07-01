MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

PMMI welcomes new member spring class of 2020

Membership of 952 seeks resources to stay timely and adjust to customers’ needs in light of today’s industry challenges.

By

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to expand its reach, welcoming 32 new members this Spring, bringing active membership to 952.

“We work hard to provide our members with the resources needed to stay timely and adjust to their customers’ needs in light of today’s industry challenges,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “This sustained growth in member companies is a result of our commitment and willingness to support the packaging and processing industry and our membership.”

PMMI new members are:

General Members:
Accent Label Automation, Langley, British Columbia
AP Dataweigh Inc., Cumming, Ga.
Bastian Solutions, Indianapolis, Ind.
Boston Conveyor & Automation, Newburyport, Mass.
CHL Systems, Souderton, Pa.
FPS Food Process Solutions, Richmond, British Columbia
Hardy Process Solutions, San Diego, Calif.
HMC Products, Inc., Caledonia, Ill.
Layton Systems, Salem, Ore.
mk North America, Inc., Bloomfield, Conn.
Prater Industries, Inc., Bolingbrook, Ill.
Quantum Technical Services, Inc., Frankfort, Ill.
Robotic Packaging Machinery, LLC, Austin, Texas
Seetech Systems Inc., York, Pa.
Yeaman Machine Technology, Lake Forest, Ill.

Associate Members:
Alfa Laval, Inc., Kenosha, Wis.
Aoki Laboratory America, Inc., Elk Grove Village, Ill.
ICA USA, Monroe, Ga.
INTRAVIS, Norcross, Ga.

Affiliated Supplier Members:
ASI Drives, Montgomeryville, Pa.
Bishamon Industries Corporation, Ontario, Calif.
Brown Adhesives & Equipment, Elk Grove Village, Ill.
Bykowski Equipment Company, Chino, Calif.
High Tek USA, Inc., Rancho Cordova, Calif.
Interstates, Sioux Center, Iowa
QAD Inc., Santa Barbara, Calif.
Shred-Tech, Cambridge, Ontario
Specright, Irvine, Calif.
VERITIV, Atlanta, Ga.

Component Supplier Members:
ACE Controls Inc., Farmington Hills, Mich.
AirTAC USA Corporation, Katy, Texas

Material Supplier Member:
Südpack Oak Creek Corporation, Oak Creek, Wis.

About PMMI
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 900 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World, Mundo PMMI and OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members’ growth strategies and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year.


