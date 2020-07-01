PMMI welcomes new member spring class of 2020

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to expand its reach, welcoming 32 new members this Spring, bringing active membership to 952.

“We work hard to provide our members with the resources needed to stay timely and adjust to their customers’ needs in light of today’s industry challenges,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “This sustained growth in member companies is a result of our commitment and willingness to support the packaging and processing industry and our membership.”

PMMI new members are:



General Members:

Accent Label Automation, Langley, British Columbia

AP Dataweigh Inc., Cumming, Ga.

Bastian Solutions, Indianapolis, Ind.

Boston Conveyor & Automation, Newburyport, Mass.

CHL Systems, Souderton, Pa.

FPS Food Process Solutions, Richmond, British Columbia

Hardy Process Solutions, San Diego, Calif.

HMC Products, Inc., Caledonia, Ill.

Layton Systems, Salem, Ore.

mk North America, Inc., Bloomfield, Conn.

Prater Industries, Inc., Bolingbrook, Ill.

Quantum Technical Services, Inc., Frankfort, Ill.

Robotic Packaging Machinery, LLC, Austin, Texas

Seetech Systems Inc., York, Pa.

Yeaman Machine Technology, Lake Forest, Ill.

Associate Members:

Alfa Laval, Inc., Kenosha, Wis.

Aoki Laboratory America, Inc., Elk Grove Village, Ill.

ICA USA, Monroe, Ga.

INTRAVIS, Norcross, Ga.

Affiliated Supplier Members:

ASI Drives, Montgomeryville, Pa.

Bishamon Industries Corporation, Ontario, Calif.

Brown Adhesives & Equipment, Elk Grove Village, Ill.

Bykowski Equipment Company, Chino, Calif.

High Tek USA, Inc., Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Interstates, Sioux Center, Iowa

QAD Inc., Santa Barbara, Calif.

Shred-Tech, Cambridge, Ontario

Specright, Irvine, Calif.

VERITIV, Atlanta, Ga.

Component Supplier Members:

ACE Controls Inc., Farmington Hills, Mich.

AirTAC USA Corporation, Katy, Texas

Material Supplier Member:

Südpack Oak Creek Corporation, Oak Creek, Wis.

