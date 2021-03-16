Polte works with Deloitte as primary location technology in DoD 5G Smart Warehouse initiative

Polte, a provider of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, has announced the award of a subcontract from Deloitte in an initiative with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop a 5G-enabled smart warehouse prototype at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Naval Base Coronado.

Polte will work with Deloitte to equip the facility with its patented 5G Massive IoT location technology, for accurate indoor and outdoor cellular positioning. Polte allows the DoD secure, universal visibility of critical assets and inventory with accuracy further heightened by a supplemental 5G private network. By providing real-time location intelligence, Polte enables service members to boost efficiency, increase effectiveness of their assets, and respond quickly to changes in their environment. The DoD’s investment in this prototype lays the groundwork to scale capabilities across facilities.

Polte’s C-LoC technology provides indoor and outdoor location insights leveraging cloud computing and 4G/5G global cellular networks. By using ubiquitous cellular infrastructure and private networks, customers can eliminate the complexity and expense of additional hardware, access points, or beacon deployments. With the rollout of 5G, Polte states that its technology unlocks more significantly enhanced indoor accuracy for a variety of customers across campuses, warehouses and manufacturing zones. Polte’s solution provides universal asset visibility, with high precision on the warehouse floor and utility that continues outdoors.

Having led cutting-edge smart factory projects in other industries, Deloitte was selected by the DoD as one of the most qualified to oversee the demonstration and selection of 5G technology applications for the Naval Base Coronado smart warehouse prototype. Deloitte sought and vetted technologies that would improve the efficiency and safety of material and supply handling, management, storage and distribution. Polte was ultimately chosen as a key player in bringing the concept of reliable, scalable tracking for all assets in the facility to fruition.

“We are excited to kick off this program to prototype a truly state-of-the-art facility for the DoD,” said Kelly Marchese, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Today’s legacy warehouse systems are impacted by issues including inefficient use of time, lack of Inventory visibility, and cyber vulnerabilities. However, leveraging innovative 5G location technology, tomorrow’s service members will not only be able to decrease manual processes and redirect attention to uniquely human tasks that support the mission, but keep classified location data protected while doing so.”

Work on the 5G smart warehouse prototype commenced in February 2021, and is projected for completion in 2024. Phase 1 will include roadmap assessments, experiment plan development, and security reviews prior to capability demonstration.

“In an increasingly hyper-connected society, the power of location is absolutely fundamental to the success of 5G,” said Ed Chao, CEO of Polte. “Secure, accurate positioning is vital to the management and monitoring of everything that’s important, streamlining operations for both enterprises and governments. We are grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve our country and our service men and women.”



