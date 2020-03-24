MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Energy

Polymer Technologies categorized as essential

Polymer Technologies Inc. is currently in contact with local and state legislatures to ensure they understand our position as an Essential to Critical Infrastructure Manufacturer.

On March 19, 2020 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released the “MEMORANDUM ON IDENTIFICATION OF ESSENTIAL CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS DURING COVID-19 RESPONSE” signed by Christopher C. Krebs the Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/CISA-Guidance-on-Essential-Critical-Infrastructure-Workers-1-20-508c.pdf

Polymer Technologies, Inc. manufactures products that are critical to sustaining the infrastructure that supports the life of all those who are and will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Polymer Technologies is categorized as an “Essential to Critical Infrastructure Manufacturer”. In the event of a mandatory shutdown of all businesses except those deemed essential, we will remain open to continue producing the critical parts that we supply to our many customers who are creating the life-saving products that will support the world through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The below actions have been taken to ensure our business continuity.

Employee Health and Safety Guidelines
Our COVID-19 guidelines have been executed throughout all divisions and will be updated as required to ensure accordance with best practices.

Supply Chain Assurance
All suppliers have been formally notified of their responsibility to continue to supply Polymer Technologies, Inc. per U.S Department of Homeland Security and where necessary business continuity plans have been requested.

Local and State Outreach
Workforce Continuity Planning
If and where shelter in place orders are mandated, all our employees have received “Essential to Critical Infrastructure Worker” Identification Cards.

Gaps analysis and cross training are being executed to further ensure workforce continuity.

Our business continuity plan will be updated as this fluid situation evolves, and we continue to learn how to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please contact your Polymer Technologies Inc., Customer Service Representative with any questions that you might have.


