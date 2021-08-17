Powered mobile workstation vendor DTG launches channel partner program

DTG, a provider of industrial-strength power systems and mobile workstation, today announced its Channel Partner Program, which brings the benefits of its solutions to an ever-growing base of the world’s largest value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. It also has appointed industry veteran, William Michalek, Vice President, Channel Development, to lead and expand the company’s partnerships.

“The growing need to bring power-based mobile workstations to the point-of-task is growing in markets, such as warehouse & logistics, dining services, healthcare, retail and others,” said Steve Shaheen, DTG’s managing partner and co-founder. “We welcome Bill to the team and look forward to his insights and leadership in bringing the benefits of DTG’s customized PowerStations and other solutions to a growing base of end-users.

DTG primarily sells through channel partners, with the exception of its direct channel to one of the world’s largest e-commerce providers. Current partners include more than 19 VAR and systems integrators, including leading providers of Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) solutions, such as Barcoding, Inc., DecisionPoint, TRG and SLS RFID. Leveraging DTG mobilized workstations and advanced battery solutions, channel partner customers are able to modernize workflows, streamline processes, improve safety, increase productivity, and eliminate wasted movement.

The new partner program will accelerate the success of DTG’s channel community through exclusive benefits, comprehensive education, sales support and marketing resources, the company stated. It also will offer a partner portal to provide them with an easy and transparent way to register and view opportunities, find key documents and stay up to date on the latest news and product updates.



“We look forward to working even closer with DTG to provide customers with innovative mobilized workstations and power systems that enable them to deliver computing to the point of task,” said Matt Cunningham, Vice President of Sales at Barcoding, Inc. “DTG’s solutions bring great value to the ecosystem of AIDC offerings, and the possibilities of configuring these solutions to meet specific customer needs are endless.”



Michalek brings more than 30 years of channel, vertical market and business development experience within the AIDC market, including barcode, RFID, sensor and mobile technologies. He has held leadership roles with key companies, such as Zebra Technologies, IBM and Alien Technology. As VP, Channel Development, Bill is responsible for building partnerships with key technology solution stakeholders to expand the DTG footprint in key markets.



