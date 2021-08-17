MMH    Topics 

Powered mobile workstation vendor DTG launches channel partner program

Program aims at meeting growing demand for battery-powered, mobilized workstations

By

Latest Material Handling News

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More News

DTG, a provider of industrial-strength power systems and mobile workstation, today announced its Channel Partner Program, which brings the benefits of its solutions to an ever-growing base of the world’s largest value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. It also has appointed industry veteran, William Michalek, Vice President, Channel Development, to lead and expand the company’s partnerships.

“The growing need to bring power-based mobile workstations to the point-of-task is growing in markets, such as warehouse & logistics, dining services, healthcare, retail and others,” said Steve Shaheen, DTG’s managing partner and co-founder. “We welcome Bill to the team and look forward to his insights and leadership in bringing the benefits of DTG’s customized PowerStations and other solutions to a growing base of end-users.

DTG primarily sells through channel partners, with the exception of its direct channel to one of the world’s largest e-commerce providers. Current partners include more than 19 VAR and systems integrators, including leading providers of Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) solutions, such as Barcoding, Inc., DecisionPoint, TRG and SLS RFID. Leveraging DTG mobilized workstations and advanced battery solutions, channel partner customers are able to modernize workflows, streamline processes, improve safety, increase productivity, and eliminate wasted movement.

The new partner program will accelerate the success of DTG’s channel community through exclusive benefits, comprehensive education, sales support and marketing resources, the company stated. It also will offer a partner portal to provide them with an easy and transparent way to register and view opportunities, find key documents and stay up to date on the latest news and product updates.

“We look forward to working even closer with DTG to provide customers with innovative mobilized workstations and power systems that enable them to deliver computing to the point of task,” said Matt Cunningham, Vice President of Sales at Barcoding, Inc. “DTG’s solutions bring great value to the ecosystem of AIDC offerings, and the possibilities of configuring these solutions to meet specific customer needs are endless.”

Michalek brings more than 30 years of channel, vertical market and business development experience within the AIDC market, including barcode, RFID, sensor and mobile technologies. He has held leadership roles with key companies, such as Zebra Technologies, IBM and Alien Technology. As VP, Channel Development, Bill is responsible for building partnerships with key technology solution stakeholders to expand the DTG footprint in key markets.


Article Topics

News
DTG
Mobile Powered Workstations
Workstations
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources