PowerFleet recognized as critical for Covid-19 response

PowerFleet, a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, has been notified by one of its marquee food and beverage customers that as a key supplier PowerFleet and its employees have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as workers who provide essential critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 response. In Israel, PowerFleet’s operations have also been designated as an essential service as it supports emergency responders and critical logistics infrastructure.

PowerFleet’s global customers include Walmart, The United States Postal Service, XPO Logistics, Nestle, Proctor & Gamble, General Mills, Publix, Performance Food Group, Kraft, and many more. These companies are the backbone of the U.S. and global food distribution supply chain and PowerFleet is committed to supporting these critical operations at this time.

PowerFleet provides its tracking and monitoring technology to many critical industries in the food distribution supply chain. The company’s technology is instrumented on key assets such as over the road dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers that haul perishable goods, as well as land and rail shipping containers. PowerFleet technology helps companies run safer and more efficient warehouse operations and logistics operations.

“PowerFleet has and continues to provide the utmost critical customer support during these times to enable our customers to react quickly and safely as they move critical cargo across the globe,” stated CEO Chris Wolfe. “We have also proactively adjusted our cost structure in order to make sure our balance sheet and business can not only weather this storm but come out stronger when the situation recovers. Our priorities remain clear, keep our employees and our communities safe, keep our company healthy and poised for growth, and help our customer’s keep food and household goods getting to where they need to go.”



