Powersports aftermarket distributor leverages modeling software

Company has effortlessly eliminated battery watering and change-outs.

By

Unsatisfied with the changing, watering and spills associated with flooded lead acid batteries, a leading powersports aftermarket distributor headquartered in Texas sought a less labor-intensive power solution for its Class II vehicle fleet.

A stored energy solutions provider’s EnSite modeling software—a proprietary program that applies end-users’ specific operating parameters and power requirements to identify the best battery solution—compared flooded lead acid batteries with NexSys PURE thin plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries.

While doing so, the powersports aftermarket distributor was able to power 64 of its 24-volt orderpickers across five of its United States-based DCs, as results revealed that the batteries would easily eliminate battery watering and change-outs, while potentially delivering considerable savings.

Due to their TPPL design, batteries never require watering and can be opportunity charged in 15-minute increments, eliminating the need for physical battery change-outs, while maintaining an inventory of two batteries per vehicle to meet scheduling demands.

After weighing all of the variables, including details retrieved from a site survey conducted by a service technician employed by the stored energy solutions provider, the distributor placed an order for 64 batteries to power its fleet. As the switch would be occurring across the company’s network of 5 DCs, the lift truck dealer and the stored energy solutions provider worked in unison to help guide fleetwide success during implementation.

Operations teams were instructed on the proper charger settings and training on TPPL opportunity charging protocols, including the importance of frequent plug-ins. After conducting the training, the stored energy solutions provider offered ongoing battery operating data downloads and reviews with operations and management teams at the different locations.

The company is projected to save more than $220,000 annually and up to $2 million or more over a period of 10 years.

EnerSys
(610) 208-1991


