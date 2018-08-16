Preserving Your Forklift Fleet with Comprehensive Aftermarket Services

Date/Time

Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:00PM

Moderator

Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling

Panelists

Megan McGriff, Assistant Manager of Parts Marketing, Sales, and Promotions, Toyota Material Handling U.S.A.



Investment in material handling equipment won’t end after your initial purchase. From maintenance needs to parts acquisition, the upkeep for your fleet adds additional cost after delivery. Responding to these needs as they come up with various technicians, parts providers, and vendors leads to increased costs over time.

This webinar outlines the high value of a manufacturer-provided, comprehensive aftermarket service program that combines all of your fleet management needs. Discover program inclusions that decrease time spent managing equipment and increase time spent driving primary business objectives.

Attend this session to learn:

How a comprehensive aftermarket service program can lower the overall cost of ownership on material handling equipment

The value of extended care plans that accompany comprehensive packages

The importance of having expert, factory-certified technicians perform maintenance on your equipment

How guaranteed service request response times lead to a decrease in equipment downtime