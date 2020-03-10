Prime Robotics introduces new warehouse robotics platform

Prime Robotics (Booth 8837) has unveiled a groundbreaking robotics platform for warehouses, known as the Auto Shelf. Unlike previous Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) systems, the Auto Shelf can actually integrate into every shelf.

As a result, all shelves can move and interact with workers directly and immediately. And, due to the Auto Shelf’s fully patented design, they will drive themselves to their own destinations when-ever they’re needed.

In turn, every shelf is now a robot that has intelligence, leading to faster pick speeds and enhanced inventory accuracy, as employees no longer need to pick up or move shelves. Consequently, human error is reduced entirely.

“The Auto Shelf is changing how inventory is handled,” said Eric Rongley, CEO and founder of Prime Robotics. “It’s completely turned the warehouse robotics paradigm on its head.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




