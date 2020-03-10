MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Prime Robotics introduces new warehouse robotics platform

Prime Robotics (Booth 8837) has unveiled a groundbreaking robotics platform for warehouses, known as the Auto Shelf.

Prime Robotics (Booth 8837) has unveiled a groundbreaking robotics platform for warehouses, known as the Auto Shelf. Unlike previous Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) systems, the Auto Shelf can actually integrate into every shelf.

As a result, all shelves can move and interact with workers directly and immediately. And, due to the Auto Shelf’s fully patented design, they will drive themselves to their own destinations when-ever they’re needed.

In turn, every shelf is now a robot that has intelligence, leading to faster pick speeds and enhanced inventory accuracy, as employees no longer need to pick up or move shelves. Consequently, human error is reduced entirely.

“The Auto Shelf is changing how inventory is handled,” said Eric Rongley, CEO and founder of Prime Robotics. “It’s completely turned the warehouse robotics paradigm on its head.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
