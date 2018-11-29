Priority Software partners with Anvizent to rapidly enable real-time analytics

MMH Staff

November 29, 2018

Priority Software, a leading global provider of business management solutions, has announced its collaboration with Anvizent Analytics, the Atlanta-based purpose-built manufacturing and ERP analytics solution.

The partnership allows Priority customers to enable advanced dashboards and analytics on their Priority ERP system.

Anvizent is a fully integrated, fully automated end-to-end analytics solution designed to simplify the entire analytics process. With its patent-pending automated data warehousing technology, customers can rapidly access and analyze data with zero coding. The Anvizent solution for Priority ERP comes with pre-built integration for all Priority ERP modules along with 100+ pre-built dashboards across sales, customer service, manufacturing, logistics, finance, and other key business functions.

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes - from accounting software for small businesses, to a full featured ERP platform serving multi-national corporations, serving 75,000 companies in 40 countries. Priority’s ERP solution is an alternative to traditional complex ERP solutions, meeting the unique needs of organizations who are primed and ready to grow, increase profitability, and improve efficiency. Priority’s functionality covers all the core elements of ERP, all via a modern platform with cross-functional capabilities, such as graphical BPM, Mobile Application Generator, Web SDK, Open APIs, and more.

“We look forward to working with Priority Software to help Priority ERP users unlock the value of their data in the fastest and most cost-effective manner,” said Raj Koneru, president and CEO, Anvizent, Inc. “With Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics in the pipeline, we have an exciting roadmap ahead and will continue to evolve our solution to provide added value to our customers.”

The Anvizent solution will effectively reduce reporting times from months and days to hours. Business users can instantly drill into any aspect of their business and get a real-time dashboards view of performance: from sales pipelines and inventory levels to production schedules and cash flow. In addition, they will be able to analyze both current and historical data in order to better understand trends and identify potential risks and opportunities.

“This partnership represents an important initiative for both our companies,” said Avi Troub, VP International Sales & Channel, Priority Software. “We take pride in Priority’s open platform that supports a wide ecosystem, enabling hyper-connected ERP between core business processes, external data, IoT devices, and third-party applications such as Anvizent. Priority customers will benefit from Anvizent’s broad solutions offering that will allow them faster, easier access to actionable business insights in their Priority ERP system.”